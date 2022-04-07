https://sputniknews.com/20220407/benzema-appears-on-front-pages-of-europes-major-newspapers-as-media-hails-worlds-best-striker-1094559041.html
Benzema Appears on Front Pages of Europe's Major Newspapers as Media Hails 'World's Best Striker'
Benzema Appears on Front Pages of Europe's Major Newspapers as Media Hails 'World's Best Striker'
Karim Benzema has been on fire for Real Madrid, having scored 37 goals in 36 matches in all competitions this term. His rich form has been key to Los Blancos'... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T17:32+0000
2022-04-07T17:32+0000
2022-04-07T17:32+0000
sport
sport
sport
karim benzema
football
football
real madrid
chelsea fc
champions league
champions league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094565609_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b62493bd45faf1ff4b0b6a18380ba03a.jpg
European newspapers have hailed Karim Benzema following the Real Madrid forward's historic performance against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Not only has Benzema led the La Liga giants to a dominant 3-1 triumph over the reigning European champions; he's also became just the second man ever to score back-to-back trebles in the knockout stages of the tournament, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the first in 2017.And Benzema's scintillating show impressed the continent's press to such an extent that the 34-year-old featured on the front pages of L'Equipe, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Bild, ensuring his landmark didn't go unnoticed in France, Italy and Germany respectively.While L'Equipe is a French media outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Bild are Italian and German respectively.Meanwhile, his current teammate at the Santiago Bernabeu, Thibaut Courtois, has declared him the finest forward on the planet."Benzema is the best striker in the world," Thibaut Courtois said after Real's win over Chelsea. "He's showing how high his level is. We score with him, he's huge."However, the best possible praise for the France superstar came from legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who called him "God"."K9 is Spiderman. K9 is Wolverine. K9 is that building doorman. K9 is your best friend. K9 is your grandmother. K9 is the president of the United States. K9 is the instructor you do your parachute jump with. K9 is your guardian angel. K9 is God!," he posted on Twitter.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094565609_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc123ba0da0adddedb3fe70fdec6c0c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, karim benzema, football, football, real madrid, chelsea fc, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, hat-trick, sputnik, cristiano ronaldo, footballer, football star, football team, football club, newspapers, iker casillas
Benzema Appears on Front Pages of Europe's Major Newspapers as Media Hails 'World's Best Striker'
Karim Benzema has been on fire for Real Madrid, having scored 37 goals in 36 matches in all competitions this term. His rich form has been key to Los Blancos' success in both the La Liga and the Champions League. They currently sit on top in the Spanish top flight and already have one foot in the semifinals of the European competition.
European newspapers have hailed Karim Benzema
following the Real Madrid forward's historic performance against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Not only has Benzema led the La Liga giants to a dominant 3-1 triumph over the reigning European champions; he's also became just the second man ever to score back-to-back trebles in the knockout stages of the tournament, with Cristiano Ronaldo
being the first in 2017.
And Benzema's scintillating show impressed the continent's press to such an extent that the 34-year-old featured on the front pages of L'Equipe, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Bild, ensuring his landmark didn't go unnoticed in France, Italy and Germany respectively.
While L'Equipe is a French media outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Bild are Italian and German respectively.
Meanwhile, his current teammate at the Santiago Bernabeu
, Thibaut Courtois, has declared him the finest forward on the planet.
"Benzema is the best striker in the world," Thibaut Courtois said after Real's win over Chelsea. "He's showing how high his level is. We score with him, he's huge."
However, the best possible praise for the France superstar came from legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who called him "God".
"K9 is Spiderman. K9 is Wolverine. K9 is that building doorman. K9 is your best friend. K9 is your grandmother. K9 is the president of the United States. K9 is the instructor you do your parachute jump with. K9 is your guardian angel. K9 is God!," he posted on Twitter.