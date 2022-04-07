https://sputniknews.com/20220407/benzema-appears-on-front-pages-of-europes-major-newspapers-as-media-hails-worlds-best-striker-1094559041.html

Benzema Appears on Front Pages of Europe's Major Newspapers as Media Hails 'World's Best Striker'

Benzema Appears on Front Pages of Europe's Major Newspapers as Media Hails 'World's Best Striker'

Karim Benzema has been on fire for Real Madrid, having scored 37 goals in 36 matches in all competitions this term. His rich form has been key to Los Blancos'... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T17:32+0000

2022-04-07T17:32+0000

2022-04-07T17:32+0000

sport

sport

sport

karim benzema

football

football

real madrid

chelsea fc

champions league

champions league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094565609_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b62493bd45faf1ff4b0b6a18380ba03a.jpg

European newspapers have hailed Karim Benzema following the Real Madrid forward's historic performance against Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Not only has Benzema led the La Liga giants to a dominant 3-1 triumph over the reigning European champions; he's also became just the second man ever to score back-to-back trebles in the knockout stages of the tournament, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the first in 2017.And Benzema's scintillating show impressed the continent's press to such an extent that the 34-year-old featured on the front pages of L'Equipe, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Bild, ensuring his landmark didn't go unnoticed in France, Italy and Germany respectively.While L'Equipe is a French media outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Bild are Italian and German respectively.Meanwhile, his current teammate at the Santiago Bernabeu, Thibaut Courtois, has declared him the finest forward on the planet."Benzema is the best striker in the world," Thibaut Courtois said after Real's win over Chelsea. "He's showing how high his level is. We score with him, he's huge."However, the best possible praise for the France superstar came from legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who called him "God"."K9 is Spiderman. K9 is Wolverine. K9 is that building doorman. K9 is your best friend. K9 is your grandmother. K9 is the president of the United States. K9 is the instructor you do your parachute jump with. K9 is your guardian angel. K9 is God!," he posted on Twitter.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, karim benzema, football, football, real madrid, chelsea fc, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, hat-trick, sputnik, cristiano ronaldo, footballer, football star, football team, football club, newspapers, iker casillas