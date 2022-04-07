https://sputniknews.com/20220407/villarreal-end-bayern-munichs-world-record-away-winning-streak-in-uefa-champions-league-1094542315.html

Villarreal End Bayern Munich's World Record Away Winning Streak in UEFA Champions League

Villarreal End Bayern Munich's World Record Away Winning Streak in UEFA Champions League

On Wednesday night, Bayern Munich's world record winning streak in Champions League away games came to an abrupt end as the German side suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Villarreal in the first leg of their quarterfinal at Estadio de la Ceramica.Before their defeat to the Spaniards, Julian Nagelsmann's men had remained undefeated in 22 consecutive matches on the road, an all-time record in the history of Europe's premier club tournament. The defeat of the Bundesliga heavyweights can easily be dubbed as one of the major upsets in the prestigious competition this term, considering Bayern dominated almost every department of the game.While they had 22 shots at their opposition's goal, the La Liga team only had 12. Meanwhile, Bayern's ball possession was 62 percent compared to Villarreal's 38.If we talk about passing the ball, Bayern produced an impressive 565 passes, while their challengers could only manage 349. What's more, even the accuracy of their passes was better - 85 percent to 78 for Villarreal.But what did them in was Arnaut Danjuma's eighth minute strike, as it allowed Unai Emery's side to stay ahead in the match throughout the game.With Villarreal packing their half with a battery of defenders, Bayern couldn't open their account in the match.As they failed to score in the match, it brought to a close the Bavarians' run of scoring at least one goal in each of their last 30 games.Bayern's last blank match came way back in February 2019, when Liverpool managed to keep them down to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.Even Bayern midfielder Thomas Muller admitted that his team wasn't at its very best and paid the price for not upping the level of their play during the game. "We weren't really able to do something today, we did not play the match we wanted", Muller told sports video streaming outlet DAZN. "Offensively, we did not have the power, we did not create that many chances. We'll take the 1-0 because it could have been worse. Right now, we need to prepare for the second leg and fight back", he concluded.

