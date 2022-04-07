https://sputniknews.com/20220407/barack-obama-steals-all-the-attention-from-president-biden-1094536397.html
Barack Obama Steals All the Attention From President Biden
Barack Obama Steals All the Attention from President Biden
Barack Obama Steals All the Attention From President Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Hungary agreeing to pay for gas in Rubles, and the US sanctioning Putin's children.
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Twitter, Controlling the Past, and Barack Obama Embarrassing Biden
Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist at TheKomisarScoop.com | The Browder Hoax, The Deep State, and The Plot to Extend NATO to Russia’s Border
In the first hour, Lee and Faran Fronczak spoke with Jim Hoft about big tech, Elon Musk, and Jen Psaki protecting Joe Biden. Jim discussed Elon Musk joining the board of Twitter and how big tech is guilty of election interference. Jim spoke about Ivanka Trump testifying to the January 6th committee and the lack of investigations into Hunter Biden.
In the second hour, Lee and Faran Fronczak spoke with Lucy Komisar about the first pillars of Russiagate, the Magnitsky act, and a 2019 Rand report. Lucy discussed the decades-long hostile actions toward Russia and Bill Browder's connection to the Deep State. Lucy talked about Bill Browder's usefulness to the US and Browder's involvement in Russiagate. Lucy explained the Magnitsky act and how it has been used to attack Russia.
