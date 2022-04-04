https://sputniknews.com/20220404/kremlin-russia-categorically-rejects-claims-of-involvement-in-deaths-of-people-in-bucha-1094460349.html

Kremlin: Russia Categorically Rejects Claims of Involvement in Deaths of People in Bucha

Kiev and the Ukrainian media have been spreading video footage, allegedly captured in the northern Ukrainian town of Bucha, showing the bodies of reportedly... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russian presidential spokesman Dmirty Peskov has lambasted accusations against Moscow regarding the situation in the settlement of Bucha near Kiev and stated that the issue will be discussed at the United Nations.Peskov stressed that the facts and the sequence of events also speak against the reliability of Ukraine's claims.The spokesman noted that specialists from the Ministry of Defence have revealed signs of video forgeries and various fakes regarding the materials from Bucha.Preskov added that the Kremlin is not commenting on the prospects for the resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks after the reports about mass killings.

