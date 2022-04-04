https://sputniknews.com/20220404/kremlin-russia-categorically-rejects-claims-of-involvement-in-deaths-of-people-in-bucha-1094460349.html
Kremlin: Russia Categorically Rejects Claims of Involvement in Deaths of People in Bucha
Kiev and the Ukrainian media have been spreading video footage, allegedly captured in the northern Ukrainian town of Bucha, showing the bodies of reportedly... 04.04.2022
Peskov stressed that the facts and the sequence of events also speak against the reliability of Ukraine's claims.The spokesman noted that specialists from the Ministry of Defence have revealed signs of video forgeries and various fakes regarding the materials from Bucha.Preskov added that the Kremlin is not commenting on the prospects for the resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks after the reports about mass killings.
09:32 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 04.04.2022)
Being updated
Kiev and the Ukrainian media have been spreading video footage, allegedly captured in the northern Ukrainian town of Bucha, showing the bodies of reportedly dead individuals. Kiev blamed them on Russia, while Moscow slammed the allegations, noting that its troops had withdrawn from the area days ago.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmirty Peskov has lambasted accusations against Moscow regarding the situation in the settlement of Bucha near Kiev
and stated that the issue will be discussed at the United Nations.
"We categorically reject any accusations. Moreover, we believe that this issue should be discussed at the highest possible level", the Kremlin spokesman said. "So there was our initiative to raise this issue in the Security Council. We know that this initiative was blocked".
Peskov stressed that the facts and the sequence of events also speak against the reliability of Ukraine's claims.
"The situation is certainly serious. And here, in fact, we would probably demand that many international leaders, in particular, not rush to make statements, not rush to sweeping accusations, but that they request information from various sources and, at least listen to our arguments", he said.
The spokesman noted that specialists from the Ministry of Defence have revealed signs of video forgeries and various fakes regarding the materials from Bucha.
Preskov added that the Kremlin is not commenting on the prospects for the resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks after the reports about mass killings.
"We are not commenting on this yet. I do not have information yet about the schedule for the continuation of negotiations, I do not know about it".