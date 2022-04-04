https://sputniknews.com/20220404/ukrainian-police-claimed-cleaning-op-in-bucha-a-day-before-publishing-videos-of-dead-bodies-1094458090.html
Ukrainian Police Claimed 'Cleaning Op' in Bucha a Day Before Publishing Videos of Dead Bodies
07:08 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 07:23 GMT 04.04.2022)
The authorities in Kiev and the media have been spreading video footage, allegedly from the Ukrainian town of Bucha, with the bodies of reportedly dead individuals scattered around the settlement. Kiev blamed them on Russia, while Moscow slammed the accusation, noting that the Ukrainians shelled the city after Russian troops had already withdrawn.
Ukrainian national police claimed it had been conducting a "clearing operation" in the city of Bucha before Ukrainian media started posting videos, allegedly depicting multiple dead bodies there.
"Today, on 2 April, in the liberated city of Bucha, Kiev region, special units of the Ukrainian National Police began clearing the area of saboteurs and accomplices of Russian troops", a statement from the Ukrainian police published on Facebook* read.
The police forces even published a video on Saturday, showing Ukrainian troops walking the streets of the town with no bodies lying around.
*Meta, Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities