Ukrainian Police Claimed 'Cleaning Op' in Bucha a Day Before Publishing Videos of Dead Bodies

The authorities in Kiev and the media have been spreading video footage, allegedly from the Ukrainian town of Bucha, with the bodies of reportedly dead...

ukraine

russia

special operation

Ukrainian national police claimed it had been conducting a "clearing operation" in the city of Bucha before Ukrainian media started posting videos, allegedly depicting multiple dead bodies there.The police forces even published a video on Saturday, showing Ukrainian troops walking the streets of the town with no bodies lying around.*Meta, Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities

