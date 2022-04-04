https://sputniknews.com/20220404/i-dont-have-to-hide-kylian-mbappes-remarks-hint-at-another-twist-in-his-psg-transfer-saga-1094455563.html

'I Don't Have to Hide': Kylian Mbappe's Remarks Hint at Another Twist in His PSG Transfer Saga

Mbappe has been playing a strange yes-no game over his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), keeping both the French outfit and his reported future... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

After putting up a dazzling display against Lorient over the weekend, helping his side to a spectacular 5-1 win with his scintillating double, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe hinted at staying at the Parc des Princes, in what could easily be termed another twist in his ongoing transfer saga.For nearly a year, the France international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, declining multiple contract extension offers from PSG.According to the French media, the Parisian side had even offered to make him the highest paid footballer in the world, ahead of both Neymar and Lionel Messi, but Mbappe rebuffed that deal as well.But things seem to have been changing in recent days, especially after Barcelona crushed Real 4-0 in a La Liga game recently coupled with PSG's success in Ligue 1 of late.Moreover, Mauricio Pochettino's side have got a major boost in the form of both Neymar and Messi returning to form, after having played a key role in their respective countries' World Cup qualifiers in the last week of March.Responding to questions about his future and if he had already made a decision to leave PSG, Mbappe declared that it wasn't the case because if he had done so, he would have announced it publicly.Explaining the reasons behind his non-committal approach towards his transfer, the former AS Monaco forward said that he was delaying his decision because he wanted to make the best possible choice.He added that extending his tenure in Paris was very much in his scheme of things."Is staying at PSG is possible? Yes of course", Mbappe concluded.PSG are currently on top of the Ligue 1 charts with 68 points, with Marseille second on 56.With Mbappe playing a key role in the recent demolition of Lorient, Pochettino will be hoping for a similar performance from his star man on 10 April when PSG take on Clermont Foot in the French top flight.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

