Biden Called Fox News 'Most Destructive Force' in US, Its Owner Murdoch 'Even More Toxic', Book Says

Fox News anchors often criticize Joe Biden's presidency, setting their focus on the things where POTUS underperformed, such as border security and withdrawal... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden made scathing comments about the Fox News network and its owner, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch in 2021 in private, an upcoming tell-all book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future" by the two New York Times reporters claims.One of its chapters, published by CNN, alleges that POTUS called Murdoch "the most dangerous man in the world", in a conversation with an unnamed associate.The president reportedly condemned the TV network for spewing forth anti-Biden programming, as well as allegedly spreading skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine. The White House declined to comment on the book's revelations.Apart from facing routine criticism from many of Fox News' conservative anchors, the Biden family landed in crosshairs of another publication in Murdoch media empire – the New York Post. The outlet published a series of revelations, based on the data from a laptop, which allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden – POTUS' son.The emails extracted from this "laptop from hell" suggested that Hunter Biden engaged in shady business ventures with a Chinese businessman allegedly linked to the Communist Party of China, and that he used the political weight of his father, when he was the US Vice President, to secure his position on Ukrainian gas firm Burisma.These articles emerged mere months ahead of the 2020 presidential election, but until recently were largely ignored by the mainstream media in the US and outright censored by the main social media platforms.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

