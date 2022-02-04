Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/rupert-murdochs-news-corp-reportedly-hit-by-cyberattack-from-china--1092757315.html
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack From China
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack From China
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A number of media outlets part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp were hit by a cyberattack in late January, with a probe alleging China's... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T16:23+0000
2022-02-04T16:27+0000
china
cyber attack
rupert murdoch
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105507/07/1055070712_0:70:2969:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_71ba06474fbfbf415a31fc51518e7138.jpg
The attack was reportedly detected on 20 January and affected an array of publications and business units, including The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, the UK news operation of the holding, and the News Corp headquarters, according to an email sent by the company to its staff earlier in the day.Unknown hackers targeted the emails and documents of some employees, including journalists. News Corp hired cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc. to help with an investigation, the report said.News Corp believes the threatening activity has been contained, the report said.The United States has repeatedly accused China of targeting US companies and government bodies. On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that China poses the greatest threat to the United States in the field of economic security and innovation, stealing "terabytes" of data from "hundreds" of American companies. He added that there are more than 2,000 investigations focusing on Chinese government attempts to steal US intellectual property.Beijing has repeatedly denied cyber attack allegations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210803/uk-priest-sews-mouth-shut-over-silencing-of-climate-change-by-murdoch-owned-media-photo-1083518275.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105507/07/1055070712_31:0:2762:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c446e1dfae63ff96c8df35b1de878f15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, cyber attack, rupert murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack From China

16:23 GMT 04.02.2022 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 04.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the photo bankRansomware attacks global IT systems
Ransomware attacks global IT systems - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A number of media outlets part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp were hit by a cyberattack in late January, with a probe alleging China's possible involvement, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The attack was reportedly detected on 20 January and affected an array of publications and business units, including The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, the UK news operation of the holding, and the News Corp headquarters, according to an email sent by the company to its staff earlier in the day.
Unknown hackers targeted the emails and documents of some employees, including journalists. News Corp hired cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc. to help with an investigation, the report said.
"Mandiant assesses that those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests," David Wong, vice president of incident response at Mandiant, said, as quoted by the newspaper.
News Corp believes the threatening activity has been contained, the report said.
A protester wearing a Rupert Murdoch mask is photographed by media outside parliament in London, Tuesday, July 19, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2021
UK Priest Sews Mouth Shut Over Silencing of Climate Change by Murdoch-Owned Media - Photo
3 August 2021, 15:34 GMT
The United States has repeatedly accused China of targeting US companies and government bodies. On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that China poses the greatest threat to the United States in the field of economic security and innovation, stealing "terabytes" of data from "hundreds" of American companies. He added that there are more than 2,000 investigations focusing on Chinese government attempts to steal US intellectual property.
Beijing has repeatedly denied cyber attack allegations.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese