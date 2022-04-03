https://sputniknews.com/20220403/lpr-forces-continue-fighting-against-ukrainian-troops-for-control-over-rubezhnoye--video-1094441834.html

LPR Forces Continue Fighting Against Ukrainian Troops for Control Over Rubezhnoye – Video

LPR Forces Continue Fighting Against Ukrainian Troops for Control Over Rubezhnoye – Video

Rubezhnoye is part of the Lugansk region, which the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) originally declared as sovereign and independent from the rest of Ukraine... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International

Street firefights for the control over the city of Rubezhnoye in the Lugansk region continue, the militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) has stated. The militia said, however, that Ukrainian forces are being pushed out of the city "quarter by quarter" by LPR troops.According to the militia, members of Ukrainian nationalist battalions are using scorched-earth tactics as they retreat, destroying entire apartment buildings and the city's infrastructure. The LPR authorities said that the nationalists have created a humanitarian disaster in Rubezhnoye.The city is currently suffering from a lack of gas and water supply due to damage to the city's infrastructure. The LPR militia said that, according to locals, people have to cook their meals on an open fire and literally "harvest" water around the city while dodging flying bullets and shells.LPR forces have been fighting for Rubezhnoye since 13 March as they are retaking the territories of Ukraine's former Lugansk region, which declared its independence from the rest of the country in 2014 as a response to a coup in Kiev that brought to power nationalist-minded politicians. The LPR then lost a significant part of its territories to the Ukrainian armed forces, which started an offensive against the newly-established people's republic.The Lugansk People's Republic said it has established control over around 90% of its declared territory since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. The operation was launched to defend the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) via the demilitarisation and de-nazification of Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

