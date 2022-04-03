https://sputniknews.com/20220403/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-eliminates-concealed-positions-of-ukrainian-army-1094439125.html
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Eliminates Concealed Positions of Ukrainian Army
The strike was part of the special operation, which was launched by Moscow on 24 February to stop the attacks on Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed... 03.04.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian defence ministry published a video of Ka-52 helicopters destroying hidden positions of the Ukrainian military.
The strike was part of the special operation, which was launched by Moscow on 24 February to stop the attacks on Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia's goals were the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
"Attack Ka-52 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Force destroyed the camouflaged positions of the armed forces of Ukraine. Military aviation crews launched guided and unguided missiles in pairs from low altitudes," the MoD stated.