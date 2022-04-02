International
LIVE UPDATES: German Chief of Defence Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: German Chief of Defence Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine
On 24 February, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country following an appeal from the Donbass... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
A monument to the writer Vladimir Korolenko is seen near a library destroyed as a result of shelling, in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.

LIVE UPDATES: German Chief of Defence Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine

05:30 GMT 02.04.2022 (Updated: 05:53 GMT 02.04.2022)
On 24 February, Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country following an appeal from the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
As the Russian special op in Ukraine is underway, on Friday, the Head of the Russian delegation at negotiations with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, announced that Moscow held talks with Kiev via videoconferencing.
The most recent in-person round of negotiations took place on 29 March in Istanbul, Turkey. Moscow has announced its intention to scale down military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov regions and focus on its goals in Donbass.
07:05 GMT 02.04.2022
Russia’s Gazprom Pumping Natural Gas to Europe Via Ukraine as Requested
Russian energy giant Gazprom says it is meeting supply requests for natural gas from European buyers, providing more than 108 million cubic meters through Ukraine on Saturday.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through Ukraine as usual based on requests from European consumers. That is 108.3 million cubic meters delivered on April 2," a statement read.

Gazprom’s contract with Ukraine caps the daily amount of gas traversing the neighbour at around 109.6 million cubic meters a day, or 40 billion until the end of 2022.
06:41 GMT 02.04.2022
588 People Evacuated From Mariupol to Bezymennoye in a Day - DPR
06:25 GMT 02.04.2022
US Refusing to Lift Sanctions on Russian Space Industry – Rogozin
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian state space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday that the United States did not seem willing to lift sanctions on the Russian space industry.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said last month that the two world powers could have a cooperation in the civilian space program.

"No one has canceled the sanctions," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 television channel.

Rogozin said Nelson assured Russia that NASA would continue working with US authorities to guarantee cooperation at the International Space Station but he added this was a sanctions waiver at best.
06:23 GMT 02.04.2022
Russian Investigative Committee Opens Probes Into Ukrainian Troops Using Heavy Artillery to Shell Donbass
Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened two inquiries into Ukrainian troops suspected of using heavy artillery to shell civilian targets in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Two more criminal cases were opened based on information provided to the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee on suspicion of crimes [against civilians]," a statement published on Saturday read.

Russia suspects Ukrainian troops of destroying 10 residential buildings in attacks on two towns in the Luhansk province and shelling six towns and cities in neighboring Donetsk region, including its capital and the flashpoint city of Mariupol.
05:34 GMT 02.04.2022
Inspector General of German Armed Forces Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine
The German inspector general of the armed forces, Gen. Eberhard Zorn, confirmed to the Welt daily that the German command would never send troops to Ukraine to respond to the Russian military operation.

"What the federal chancellor and US President Joe Biden said stays true: we will not deploy our own forces in the Ukrainian territory under any circumstances," the highest-ranking administrative officer said in an interview out Saturday.
05:32 GMT 02.04.2022
President of South Ossetia Plans to Visit Donbass
President of partially recognized South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov will visit Donbass, which is currently a site of heavy fighting, presidential spokeswoman Dina Gassiyeva said.
"Anatoly Ilyich [Bibilov] will head for Donbass, he said about that while sending humanitarian aid," the spokeswoman said on late Friday.
South Ossetia has already sent 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbass and parts of Ukraine, which are controlled by the Russian forces.
