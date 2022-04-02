LIVE UPDATES: German Chief of Defence Rules Out Sending Troops to Ukraine

As the Russian special op in Ukraine is underway, on Friday, the Head of the Russian delegation at negotiations with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, announced that Moscow held talks with Kiev via videoconferencing.
The most recent in-person round of negotiations took place on 29 March in Istanbul, Turkey. Moscow has announced its intention to scale down military activities in the Kiev and Chernigov regions and focus on its goals in Donbass.
