Rubles or Else: Russian Payment Deadline for Gas Arrives
Rubles or Else: Russian Payment Deadline for Gas Arrives
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about how US foreign policy ensures the Russia-Ukraine conflict goes on as long as... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about how U.S. foreign policy ensures the Russia-Ukraine conflict goes on as long as possible, Joe Biden's lie to distance himself from Hunter's laptop from hell, and anti-war activists getting banned from mainstream platforms
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Is Russia Really Stalled in Ukraine?Ed Martin - Political Commentator | Mainstream Coverage of Hunter's Laptop Leaves Out Joe BidenLee Camp - Comedian | Struggle for Free Speech in New Age of McCarthyismIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about whether Russia's operation in Ukraine is stalled as Western media purports, why Russian negotiators need Zelensky himself to sign surrender documents, and how US foreign policy ensures the conflict goes on as long as possible.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on the disgraceful cover up of Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell", Joe Biden's lie to distance himself from the laptop during his campaign. and Republican Madison Cawthorne calling out secret sex and drug-fueled parties in DC.In the third hour, Lee Camp joined the conversation to talk about getting banned from mainstream platforms for his anti-war stance, the struggle for activists and free speech absolutists, and Will Smith violating Chris Rock's jester's privilege.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Rubles or Else: Russian Payment Deadline for Gas Arrives
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about how US foreign policy ensures the Russia-Ukraine conflict goes on as long as possible, Joe Biden's lie to distance himself from Hunter's laptop from hell, and anti-war activists getting banned from mainstream platforms
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Is Russia Really Stalled in Ukraine?
Ed Martin - Political Commentator | Mainstream Coverage of Hunter's Laptop Leaves Out Joe Biden
Lee Camp - Comedian | Struggle for Free Speech in New Age of McCarthyism
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about whether Russia's operation in Ukraine is stalled as Western media purports, why Russian negotiators need Zelensky himself to sign surrender documents, and how US foreign policy ensures the conflict goes on as long as possible.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on the disgraceful cover up of Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell", Joe Biden's lie to distance himself from the laptop during his campaign. and Republican Madison Cawthorne calling out secret sex and drug-fueled parties in DC.
In the third hour, Lee Camp joined the conversation to talk about getting banned from mainstream platforms for his anti-war stance, the struggle for activists and free speech absolutists, and Will Smith violating Chris Rock's jester's privilege.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.