https://sputniknews.com/20220402/bill-maher-blasts-msm-for-waking-up-about-hunter-bidens-laptop-two-years-after-nyp-findings-1094429924.html

Bill Maher Blasts MSM for Waking Up About Hunter Biden's Laptop Two Years After NYP Findings

Bill Maher Blasts MSM for Waking Up About Hunter Biden's Laptop Two Years After NYP Findings

The peculiar story about the president's son, Hunter Biden, initially broke in a 2020 New York Post report centered around Biden’s potentially illicit... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T22:12+0000

2022-04-02T22:12+0000

2022-04-02T22:10+0000

us

society

hunter biden

laptop

corruption

mainstream media

bill maher

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094430161_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_fe343a38988cee408215d8cde8e06033.jpg

American comedian Bill Maher recently criticized the fact that multiple major news sites are only now reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop, claiming that the lack of coverage is "why people don't trust the media."In a new episode of his HBO show "Real Time With Bill Maher," the comedian noted that when the initial report was published, the left-leaning media overlooked the laptop because it was not "part of their narrative."Maher also gave a history lesson about how the country had "different newspapers for different parties" in the "John Adams day," and what "brought it home to me" was how both the Washington Post and the New York Times recently confirmed the existence of Biden's laptop.According to Maher, citing the allegations against the president's son, Hunter has got about $4.8 million "from Chinese energy companies to sit on the board and consult."According to Maher, when the New York Post accessed the data from the computer, "because the New York Post is a Republican paper, and the New York Times and the Washington Post are the Democratic paper[s]… And the Republican paper, Twitter… canceled their account! They can't even report on this story. And now two years later, the New York Times and the Washington Post have come around and say, ‘Okay, there was something there.'"Then, Maher asserted that since the New York Post allegedly acquired it from Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, he admitted that the laptop story should have been taken with a "giant thing of salt," but "not two years."Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who, among other guests, was also sitting at the table with Maher, agreed, citing data that indicated media trust "falls very sharply along party lines," with 69% of Democrats saying they still trust the media, compared to only 15% of Republicans and 36% of independents.Last month, the New York Times confirmed in its report the story about Hunter's missing laptop. According to the new revelations, Hunter used his father Joe Biden's political power to generate money overseas, according to the initial coverage.In 2020, Joe Biden stated that members of his family would not take any business positions that conflicted with "or appeared to conflict with" his function as president.Hunter Biden reportedly gained a financial profit when his then-vice president father directed the Obama administration's Ukraine policy after 2014, according to the accusations weighed against him. The younger Biden was reportedly paid $1 million per year to sit on the board of Burisma, the gas firm founded by Ukrainian businessman Mykola Zlochevsky.In 2019, Joe Biden claimed that he had "never spoken" with his son about "his overseas business dealings."

https://sputniknews.com/20220320/us-republicans-call-for-congressional-probe-into-media-big-tech-over-silencing-hunter-laptop-story-1094027796.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, society, hunter biden, laptop, corruption, mainstream media, bill maher