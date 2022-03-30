Synagogue in Ukraine’s Uman Was Used to House Nazis, Store Weapons, Says Russian Defense Ministry
In an address to the Knesset earlier in March, Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Israel for failing to arm his country, claiming that Russian missiles have targeted the city of Uman, “where tens of thousands of Israelis come each year to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman.”
The Kiev regime used a synagogue in the Ukrainian city of Uman to house Nazis and their weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Wednesday.
"Today we are presenting evidence received from one of the members of the Jewish community of Uman that [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky’s regime used the building of the new city synagogue … for these [military] purposes. On March 21, that is, the day after Zelensky's speech in Knesset, photographs recorded the formation of two columns with nationalists on the territory of the synagogue," Konashenkov told a briefing.
He reminded that in the course of its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces do not strike at civilian targets.
Zelensky’s earlier statement accusing Russia's forces of targeting Uman - a site visited by pilgrims from Israel - is a "cynical lie," Konashenkov said.
According to evidence presented by the Russian Defense Ministry, weapons and ammunition stored in the synagogue building in Uman had been loaded by the nationalists into dump trucks and then disguised as bags of construction debris. Furthermore, photographic evidence showed that nationalist units and foreign mercenaries from the western regions of Ukraine were being transported on vehicles disguised as school buses, with the sign "Children" painted on them.