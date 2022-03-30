https://sputniknews.com/20220330/synagogue-in-ukraines-uman-was-used-to-house-nazis-their-weapons-says-russian-defense-ministry-1094315701.html

Synagogue in Ukraine’s Uman Was Used to House Nazis, Store Weapons, Says Russian Defense Ministry

Synagogue in Ukraine’s Uman Was Used to House Nazis, Store Weapons, Says Russian Defense Ministry

In an address to the Knesset earlier in March, Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Israel for failing to arm his country, claiming that Russian missiles have... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T08:15+0000

2022-03-30T08:15+0000

2022-03-30T08:41+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

nazis

volodymyr zelensky

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094316444_0:0:2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_f4184fa65b72f008851fd32589c83b17.png

The Kiev regime used a synagogue in the Ukrainian city of Uman to house Nazis and their weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Wednesday.He reminded that in the course of its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces do not strike at civilian targets.Zelensky’s earlier statement accusing Russia's forces of targeting Uman - a site visited by pilgrims from Israel - is a "cynical lie," Konashenkov said.According to evidence presented by the Russian Defense Ministry, weapons and ammunition stored in the synagogue building in Uman had been loaded by the nationalists into dump trucks and then disguised as bags of construction debris. Furthermore, photographic evidence showed that nationalist units and foreign mercenaries from the western regions of Ukraine were being transported on vehicles disguised as school buses, with the sign "Children" painted on them.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukraine, nazis, volodymyr zelensky, russia