https://sputniknews.com/20220329/russian-armed-forces-hit-68-military-objects-of-ukraine-in-past-day-mod-says-1094283552.html

Russian Armed Forces Hit 68 Military Objects of Ukraine in Past Day, MoD Says

Russian Armed Forces Hit 68 Military Objects of Ukraine in Past Day, MoD Says

The Russian armed forces have destroyed 68 military facilities of Ukraine over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

2022-03-29T07:46+0000

2022-03-29T07:46+0000

2022-03-29T07:46+0000

russia

ukraine

special operation

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094169354_0:0:2973:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_db5ab1ccf1208508ad80874d6b11867b.jpg

Among them, there are three command posts, four anti-aircraft missile systems, one radar station, five multiple launch rocket systems, two ammunition depots, three fuel and lubricants depots, as well as 19 area of accumulation of Ukrainian military equipment.The Russian forces have also shot down three drones and destroyed a major fuel depot in the Rovno region with high-precision air-launched cruise missiles, from which fuel for Ukrainian military equipment was sent to the suburbs of Kiev, the official said.In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army destroyed 123 planes and 74 helicopters, 311 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,783 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 181 multiple launch rocket systems, 726 field artillery guns and mortar, as well as 1,592 units of special military vehicles.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, special operation, russian defense ministry