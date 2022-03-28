https://sputniknews.com/20220328/israeli-media-may-be-taking-pro-ukrainian-stance-on-russian-op-but-not-everyones-buying-it-1094252199.html

Israeli Media May Be Taking Pro-Ukrainian Stance on Russian Op, But Not Everyone's Buying It

According to a recent poll, some 67 percent of Israelis blamed Russia for the situation in Ukraine. A leading factor behind this is the one-sided coverage of the crisis by the country's leading news outlets.

Israel hasn't taken an official anti-Russian stance since Moscow began a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.Although it has so far absorbed thousands of Ukrainian refugees, set up a makeshift hospital in western Ukraine, and provided its people with humanitarian assistance, Israel has refrained from joining Western sanctions. Tel Aviv's also not agreed to provide Kiev with military equipment.Biased CoverageBut that isn't the case with Israel's media. Local newspapers and channels have bashed the Russian operation, presenting it as President Vladimir Putin's desire to resurrect the past glory of the Soviet Union. The press has portrayed the Ukrainian government as victims and its armed forces as a strong army, fighting for its survival. Russia's position is never heard.This biased coverage of the conflict has done the trick. According to a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute, 67 percent of Israelis felt Russia was responsible for the situation in Ukraine. But Guy Even-Tzur was not one of them.Even-Tzur, who has been following the situation for years, says he is well aware of the atrocities the Ukrainian Army perpetrated against its own people in Donbass, a region in the east of the country, bordering Russia.He is also aware of the Ukrainian government's ambition to join NATO, an organisation that has been challenging Russia for years, and says he understands the logic behind Putin's actions.Ukrainian CollaboratorsHis sympathy, however, doesn't lie with the Ukrainians for yet another reason - the Holocaust.On the eve of World War II there were 2.7 million Jews in the Soviet Republic of Ukraine. Between June 1941 to May 1945, some 1.5 million were murdered. Many at the hands of Nazi collaborators, including Ukrainians.Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke to Israeli parliamentarians a week ago, was trying to tell a different story. He claimed his people were helping Jews during the Holocaust, and he has called on the Israeli government to follow suit and extend a helping hand to Ukrainians, who are fighting "Russian aggressors".His comments were slammed by many Israeli politicians and individuals, and Even-Tzur says he shares their criticism. But what he also says is that Israel should not be going the extra mile to help Kiev, especially because it might jeopardise the Jewish state's relations with Moscow.Aside from enjoying stable cultural and economic ties, Israel and Russia have also been cooperating on a number of security projects. Moscow has played a pivotal role in the mediation between officials in Jerusalem and those in the Gaza Strip, and it has also coordinated actions on the Syrian front to avoid potential collisions over Syrian skies.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

