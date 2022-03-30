LIVE UPDATES: US Expects Russian POW to Be Treated in Accordance With International Law - Pentagon

German Foreign Minister Says Berlin Ready to Give Security Guarantees to Ukraine

"If guarantees are required, then Germany will participate in this and give guarantees," Annalena Baerbock was quoted as saying by the DPA news agency.

She added that Germany "is 100% in solidarity with Ukraine." At the same time, the minister noted that the results of the Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine should not be interpreted as the fact that the countries would soon achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations, noting that Russia understands guarantees and neutrality in a different way than the West.