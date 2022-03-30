LIVE UPDATES: US Expects Russian POW to Be Treated in Accordance With International Law - Pentagon

This comes after footage of Russian prisoners of war being shot in the legs has emerged online. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the video was made "at one of the Ukrainian nationalists bases in the Kharov region."
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Kiev’s confirmation of the need to ensure a non-nuclear and non-bloc status of Ukraine, and their delegation's understanding that the issues of Crimea and Donbas are resolved show significant progress at the negotiations.
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbas residents.
20:02 GMT 30.03.2022
Swedish Prime Minister Says Not Ruling Out Country's Accession to NATO
"I am not ruling out NATO membership by any means... We can say that freedom from alliances has served Sweden well, it has kept us out of conflicts, but an updated analysis must be conducted and corresponding decisions should be made on reshaping the security policy landscape," Magdalena Andersson told Swedish broadcaster SVT Nyheter.
Earlier in March, Andersson said that Stockholm's request to join NATO would only destabilize the situation in Europe given the present realities.
19:55 GMT 30.03.2022
German Foreign Minister Says Berlin Ready to Give Security Guarantees to Ukraine
"If guarantees are required, then Germany will participate in this and give guarantees," Annalena Baerbock was quoted as saying by the DPA news agency.
She added that Germany "is 100% in solidarity with Ukraine." At the same time, the minister noted that the results of the Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine should not be interpreted as the fact that the countries would soon achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations, noting that Russia understands guarantees and neutrality in a different way than the West.
19:54 GMT 30.03.2022
US Moving Ships Out of Black Sea Ahead of Russian Operation ‘Prudent Decision’ - Pentagon
"It was a prudent decision to do as we continued to see an invasion [of Ukraine] as more imminent to make it very clear to everybody that the United States was not interested in enforcing a conflict by some posture decision that we are making," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.
19:53 GMT 30.03.2022
US Says Not Yet Ready to Talk About Possibility of Becoming Security Guarantor for Ukraine
"There is nothing specific about security guarantee I can speak of at this time," White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield told a press briefing, when asked if Washington was ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.