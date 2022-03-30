https://sputniknews.com/20220330/lavrov-kievs-readiness-to-ensure-non-bloc-non-nuclear-status-of-ukraine-is-significant-progress-1094333487.html

Lavrov: Kiev's Readiness to Ensure Non-Bloc, Non-Nuclear Status of Ukraine is Significant Progress

Lavrov: Kiev's Readiness to Ensure Non-Bloc, Non-Nuclear Status of Ukraine is Significant Progress

The Ukrainian side rolled out a list of proposals during its talks with Russia in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, that included Kiev agreeing to a non-bloc and... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has assessed the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul on Tuesday as a positive step ahead, even though this is not the final result.According to Russia's top diplomat, Kiev's readiness to ensure a non-nuclear and non-bloc status of Ukraine is significant progress. He stressed that the Ukrainian side has also confirmed its understanding that the issues of Crimea, which rejoined Russia in 2014, and Donbass, which declared its independence from Ukraine the same year, are a done deal.Lavrov made the statement shortly after Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that Tuesday's talks marked the first time that Kiev authorities expressed their readiness to negotiate with Moscow.On Tuesday, the Ukrainian delegation handed written proposals over to the Russian negotiating team, confirming their readiness for "a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status, along with a refusal to produce and deploy all types of weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and bacteriological ones, and a ban on the presence of foreign military bases and foreign troops on the territory of the country", Medinsky said.The list of other Ukrainian proposals goes as follows:Medinsky stated that Kiev's proposals will be reviewed by Moscow and presented to President Vladimir Putin. The Russian side will also come up with a list of counter-proposals to Ukraine. Over the course of the previous rounds of talks, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations managed to agree on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian cities where the country’s military and nationalist battalions were fighting troops of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Russian forces taking part in the special military operation. However, Kiev and neo-Nazi regiments have repeatedly sabotaged the evacuation process. The Russian special op was launched on 24 February in response to an appeal from the DPR and LPR to defend them against continued attacks by Kiev's forces.

