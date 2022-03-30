Russian MoD: Kiev Regime Seriously Considered Using Bioweapons Against Russia, Donbass

International
BREAKING NEWS: Kiev Regime Seriously Considered Using Bioweapons Against Russia, Donbass - Russian MoD
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities seriously considered the possibility of using biological weapons against civilians in the Donbass and Russia, and the military will hold a special briefing on this matter based on an analysis of documents which have been obtained, Ministry of Defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said."The facts which have been unearthed demonstrate that the Kiev regime seriously considered the possibility of using biological weapons against civilians in the Donbass and in the Russian Federation," Konashenkov said in a briefing Wednesday.
15:06 GMT 30.03.2022 (Updated: 15:20 GMT 30.03.2022)
The Russian military has spent weeks shedding light on research into deadly pathogens being conducted in Ukrainian laboratories under the direction of the Pentagon and with US funding. Washington initially denied the MoD's reporting as "Russian disinformation," but officials and media have since coroborated many of its details.
Ukrainian authorities seriously considered the possibility of using biological weapons against civilians in the Donbass and Russia, and the military will hold a special briefing on this matter based on an analysis of documents which have been obtained, Ministry of Defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said.
"The facts which have been unearthed demonstrate that the Kiev regime seriously considered the possibility of using biological weapons against civilians in the Donbass and in the Russian Federation," Konashenkov said in a briefing Wednesday.
