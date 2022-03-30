https://sputniknews.com/20220330/russian-mod-kiev-regime-seriously-considered-using-bioweapons-against-russia-donbass-1094332753.html

Russian MoD: Kiev Regime Seriously Considered Using Bioweapons Against Russia, Donbass

The Russian military has spent weeks shedding light on research into deadly pathogens being conducted in Ukrainian laboratories under the direction of the... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian authorities seriously considered the possibility of using biological weapons against civilians in the Donbass and Russia, and the military will hold a special briefing on this matter based on an analysis of documents which have been obtained, Ministry of Defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said."The facts which have been unearthed demonstrate that the Kiev regime seriously considered the possibility of using biological weapons against civilians in the Donbass and in the Russian Federation," Konashenkov said in a briefing Wednesday.

