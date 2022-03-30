International
Live Video: ISS Expedition 66 Crew Undocks From ISS as it Prepares to Return to Earth
https://sputniknews.com/20220330/china-launches-long-march-11-carrier-rocket-putting-3-tianping-2-satellites-on-orbit-1094311659.html
China Launches Long March 11 Carrier Rocket Putting 3 Tianping-2 Satellites on Orbit
China Launches Long March 11 Carrier Rocket Putting 3 Tianping-2 Satellites on Orbit
BIEJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched a Long March (Chang Zheng) 11 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province in... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-30T06:07+0000
2022-03-30T06:07+0000
satellites
asia & pacific
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fac72611da19c1e5bd1682bcd679d6.jpg
The launch was carried out at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center, CASC said on its official WeChat account.Tianping-2 satellites are designed for identification of the Earth's atmosphere parameters and for adjusting an orbit calculation model.It comes a day after China launched a modified Long March 6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, putting two satellites designed for space exploration and monitoring national land resources into orbit.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36970edc8c05929fa36ba75774190f56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
satellites, asia & pacific, china

China Launches Long March 11 Carrier Rocket Putting 3 Tianping-2 Satellites on Orbit

06:07 GMT 30.03.2022
© STRThis photo taken on October 7, 2021 shows a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, being transported to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gansu province.
This photo taken on October 7, 2021 shows a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, being transported to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gansu province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2022
© STR
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
BIEJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched a Long March (Chang Zheng) 11 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province in the country's north-west on Wednesday and deployed three Tianping-2 satellites into orbit, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.
The launch was carried out at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center, CASC said on its official WeChat account.
Tianping-2 satellites are designed for identification of the Earth's atmosphere parameters and for adjusting an orbit calculation model.
It comes a day after China launched a modified Long March 6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, putting two satellites designed for space exploration and monitoring national land resources into orbit.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала