China Launches Long March 11 Carrier Rocket Putting 3 Tianping-2 Satellites on Orbit

BIEJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched a Long March (Chang Zheng) 11 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province in... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

The launch was carried out at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center, CASC said on its official WeChat account.Tianping-2 satellites are designed for identification of the Earth's atmosphere parameters and for adjusting an orbit calculation model.It comes a day after China launched a modified Long March 6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, putting two satellites designed for space exploration and monitoring national land resources into orbit.

