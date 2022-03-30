https://sputniknews.com/20220330/china-launches-long-march-11-carrier-rocket-putting-3-tianping-2-satellites-on-orbit-1094311659.html
China Launches Long March 11 Carrier Rocket Putting 3 Tianping-2 Satellites on Orbit
China Launches Long March 11 Carrier Rocket Putting 3 Tianping-2 Satellites on Orbit
BIEJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched a Long March (Chang Zheng) 11 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province in... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International
The launch was carried out at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center, CASC said on its official WeChat account.Tianping-2 satellites are designed for identification of the Earth's atmosphere parameters and for adjusting an orbit calculation model.It comes a day after China launched a modified Long March 6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, putting two satellites designed for space exploration and monitoring national land resources into orbit.
China Launches Long March 11 Carrier Rocket Putting 3 Tianping-2 Satellites on Orbit
BIEJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched a Long March (Chang Zheng) 11 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province in the country's north-west on Wednesday and deployed three Tianping-2 satellites into orbit, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.
The launch was carried out at 10:29 a.m. local time (02:29 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center, CASC said on its official WeChat account.
Tianping-2 satellites are designed for identification of the Earth's atmosphere parameters and for adjusting an orbit calculation model.
It comes a day after China launched a modified Long March
6 carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, putting two satellites designed for space exploration and monitoring national land resources into orbit.