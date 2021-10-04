https://sputniknews.com/20211004/china-plans-to-build-special-site-for-weekly-launch-of-long-march-8-rockets-1089649371.html

China Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets

China Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China plans to build a special pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan to launch the next-generation Long March 8 rockets on a... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T11:42+0000

2021-10-04T11:42+0000

2021-10-04T11:42+0000

asia

news

world

china

long march rocket

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083029790_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e9438fff8c376b7c37b61839c9f9c18c.jpg

"Our current preliminary plan is that we will be able to carry out one launch every seven days to meet public needs," Xiao told China Central Television.According to the project manger, if two such sites are built in the future, then at least 50 launches of this type of rockets alone can be carried out per year, which exceeds the current total annual number of China's missile launches.The Long March 8 rocket runs on ecological rocket fuel. The 50-meter (165 feet) rocket has a launch mass of 356 tonnes and is capable of delivering up to 4.5 tonnes of cargo to the sun-synchronous orbit. The first Long March 8 test launch was successfully carried out last December, delivering five satellites to orbit.In 2018, Li Tongyu, head of rocket development at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, which manufactures Long March 8, said China needed that type of spacecraft to meet the demands of commercial launch service.

https://sputniknews.com/20210507/long-march-5b-astrophysicist-photographs-chinese-rocket-around-700-km-above-earth-1082821354.html

asia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia, news, world, china, long march rocket