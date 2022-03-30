https://sputniknews.com/20220330/celebrities-rushed-to-comfort-the-assailant-not-the-victim-1094308522.html
Celebrities Rushed to Comfort The Assailant, Not The Victim
After the joke, Smith went up on stage and slapped the comedian in the face. When Smith returned to his seat, he yelled at the host to stop joking about his wife. Smith later apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and stated that he wanted to protect the ones he loves.Many celebrities reacted to the incident, with most of them squaring over whether a punch is a good way to react to a joke. Many noted that Rock’s joke wasn’t good, but agreed that attacking a comedian is not an adequate reaction.Nevertheless, some celebs, including Janet Hubert, Tiffany Haddish, Nicki Minaj, noted that “sometimes you have to slap back.”Meanwhile, Chris Rock hasn’t filed a police report on Smith, but the American film academy reported that they had launched a probe into the incident.
Actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Oscar Awards, while the latter was announcing the winner for best documentary. Rock joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, asking when G.I. Jane 2 would be released. Last year, Pinkett-Smith was forced to shave her head as she started losing hair due to an autoimmune disease.
After the joke, Smith went up on stage and slapped the comedian in the face. When Smith returned to his seat, he yelled at the host to stop joking about his wife. Smith later apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and stated that he wanted to protect the ones he loves.
Many celebrities reacted to the incident, with most of them squaring over whether a punch is a good way to react to a joke. Many noted that Rock’s joke wasn’t good, but agreed that attacking a comedian is not an adequate reaction
Nevertheless, some celebs, including Janet Hubert, Tiffany Haddish, Nicki Minaj, noted that “sometimes you have to slap back.”
Meanwhile, Chris Rock hasn’t filed a police report on Smith, but the American film academy reported
that they had launched a probe into the incident.