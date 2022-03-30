https://sputniknews.com/20220330/celebrities-rushed-to-comfort-the-assailant-not-the-victim-1094308522.html

Celebrities Rushed to Comfort The Assailant, Not The Victim

Celebrities Rushed to Comfort The Assailant, Not The Victim

Actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Oscar Awards, while the latter was announcing the winner for best documentary. Rock joked about... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T00:52+0000

2022-03-30T00:52+0000

2022-03-30T00:52+0000

viral

will smith

chris rock

oscar

hollywood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094308496_0:129:1201:804_1920x0_80_0_0_87289c25204d59a1ea211ef42323621d.jpg

After the joke, Smith went up on stage and slapped the comedian in the face. When Smith returned to his seat, he yelled at the host to stop joking about his wife. Smith later apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and stated that he wanted to protect the ones he loves.Many celebrities reacted to the incident, with most of them squaring over whether a punch is a good way to react to a joke. Many noted that Rock’s joke wasn’t good, but agreed that attacking a comedian is not an adequate reaction.Nevertheless, some celebs, including Janet Hubert, Tiffany Haddish, Nicki Minaj, noted that “sometimes you have to slap back.”Meanwhile, Chris Rock hasn’t filed a police report on Smith, but the American film academy reported that they had launched a probe into the incident.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, will smith, chris rock, oscar, hollywood