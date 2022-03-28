https://sputniknews.com/20220328/academy-launches-probe-as-netizens-call-for-will-smith-to-be-stripped-of-oscar-1094274674.html

Academy Launches Probe As Netizens Call for Will Smith to Be Stripped of Oscar

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemns actor Will Smith’s attack on comedian Chris Rock during the 94th “Oscars”... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” the statement said.Smith walked on stage and struck Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head. Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause baldness. Smith initially laughed at the joke, but judging by the facial expression his wife made, she clearly did not like it.Shortly after striking Rock, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the movie “King Richard,” and upon receiving the award he delivered a short speech addressing the incident and arguing he was standing up for his family. And for the moment, Chris Rock has refused to press charges against Smith, though LAPD officers did approach him following the incident.Meanwhile, responses to the incident on social media have been divided. While many have openly called for the Academy to strip Smith of his award, others have praised the actor for defending the honor of his wife. Many, however, highlighted the hypocrisy of the organizers."It’s interesting to see all the anti-‘cancel culture’ people all of a sudden want to strip Will Smith of his Oscar," one user tweeted.Smith's son Jaden Smith supported his father, tweeting, "And That's How We Do It."

