Verified Will Smith Twitter Account, Unrelated to Hollywood Actor, on Fire After Oscar Slap

Hollywood icon Will Smith slapped in the face comedian Chris Rock Sunday at the Oscars. Rock, who was announcing the winner for best documentary, made a joke... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

As Twitter users rushed to express their outrage, they attacked the “wrong” Will Smith, a game developer, who had a verified willsmith account.The user, who is completely unrelated to the Hollywood star and has a photo of a white guy with glasses on his profile, appeared to be used to such kinds of disturbances as he tweeted “Whelp,” shortly after the notorious slap.Actor Will Smith later apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and said that he wanted to protect the one he loves. He also apologized on Monday to the comedian Chris Rock, posting on his Instagram that.

