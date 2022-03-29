International
Verified Will Smith Twitter Account, Unrelated to Hollywood Actor, on Fire After Oscar Slap
Verified Will Smith Twitter Account, Unrelated to Hollywood Actor, on Fire After Oscar Slap
Hollywood icon Will Smith slapped in the face comedian Chris Rock Sunday at the Oscars. Rock, who was announcing the winner for best documentary, made a joke... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T19:59+0000
2022-03-29T19:59+0000
viral
will smith
oscar
twitter
As Twitter users rushed to express their outrage, they attacked the “wrong” Will Smith, a game developer, who had a verified willsmith account.The user, who is completely unrelated to the Hollywood star and has a photo of a white guy with glasses on his profile, appeared to be used to such kinds of disturbances as he tweeted “Whelp,” shortly after the notorious slap.Actor Will Smith later apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and said that he wanted to protect the one he loves. He also apologized on Monday to the comedian Chris Rock, posting on his Instagram that.
viral, will smith, oscar, twitter

Verified Will Smith Twitter Account, Unrelated to Hollywood Actor, on Fire After Oscar Slap

19:59 GMT 29.03.2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Hollywood icon Will Smith slapped in the face comedian Chris Rock Sunday at the Oscars. Rock, who was announcing the winner for best documentary, made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from hair loss.
As Twitter users rushed to express their outrage, they attacked the “wrong” Will Smith, a game developer, who had a verified willsmith account.
The user, who is completely unrelated to the Hollywood star and has a photo of a white guy with glasses on his profile, appeared to be used to such kinds of disturbances as he tweeted “Whelp,” shortly after the notorious slap.
“Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence,” he said in another post.
Actor Will Smith later apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and said that he wanted to protect the one he loves. He also apologized on Monday to the comedian Chris Rock, posting on his Instagram that.
