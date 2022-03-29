https://sputniknews.com/20220329/now-official-trump-confirms-he-scored-hole-in-one-from-180-yards-1094277664.html

Now Official: Trump Confirms He Scored Hole-In-One From 180 Yards

On Saturday, former President of the United States Donald Trump apparently sunk a hole-in-one while playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in Florida's... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Tell me you are Donald Trump without telling me you are Donald Trump – the former head of the White House issued an official statement on Monday, confirming that “it is 100% true” that he scored a hole-in-one.Trump said golfers Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes participated in the match on Saturday, with him and Els playing against Sauers, Duke and Goodes.The shot wasn’t captured, but the players took a video as they went to collect the once-in-a-lifetime shot.“Look, it's there,” Trump can be heard in the video, while pointing at the ball in the hole. “Let's get a picture, you don't see that often.”According to American Hole n' One, the odds of an amateur golfer hitting a hole in one are 1 in 12,500. For Trump, an avid golfer, it was just a matter of time, a kind breeze, and a little bit of luck.

