Now Official: Trump Confirms He Scored Hole-In-One From 180 Yards
03:13 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 03:17 GMT 29.03.2022)
© REUTERS / Henry NichollsU.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the course of his golf resort, in Turnberry, Scotland July 14, 2018.
On Saturday, former President of the United States Donald Trump apparently sunk a hole-in-one while playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in Florida's West Palm Beach.
Tell me you are Donald Trump without telling me you are Donald Trump – the former head of the White House issued an official statement on Monday, confirming that “it is 100% true” that he scored a hole-in-one.
“It took place … on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole,” Trump wrote.
Trump said golfers Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes participated in the match on Saturday, with him and Els playing against Sauers, Duke and Goodes.
“I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging – and I don't like people who brag!” he joked.
The shot wasn’t captured, but the players took a video as they went to collect the once-in-a-lifetime shot.
“Look, it's there,” Trump can be heard in the video, while pointing at the ball in the hole. “Let's get a picture, you don't see that often.”
45 picking up his hole-in-one on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dzTdWAdkWe— Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) March 28, 2022
According to American Hole n' One, the odds of an amateur golfer hitting a hole in one are 1 in 12,500. For Trump, an avid golfer, it was just a matter of time, a kind breeze, and a little bit of luck.