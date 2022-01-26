Registration was successful!
Live Video: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Takes Questions From MPs Amid 'Partygate' Row
'45th and 47th': Trump Hints at Future Presidential Bid in Viral Golf Video
'45th and 47th': Trump Hints at Future Presidential Bid in Viral Golf Video
While Trump did appear to suggest that he is going to become the next president after Joe Biden, he did not mention - not in the video in question, at least ... 26.01.2022
While the 2024 presidential election in the United States is over a year away, former US President Donald Trump has dropped a not-quite-subtle hint about his intention to get re-elected.A video that recently emerged on social media shows Trump playing golf when one of the people accompanying him mentions Donald’s status as the 45th President of the United States.“Forty-fifth and forty-seventh”, Trump replies, apparently suggesting that he is going to become the next POTUS after the current, 46th US President Joe Biden.He did not specify, however – at least, not in the video in question – whether he is planning to return to the White House in the upcoming presidential election or the one after it, as Biden is technically eligible for one more consecutive term in the office.The video caused quite a stir online, with some social media users welcoming this development and others appearing not exactly thrilled by it.
'45th and 47th': Trump Hints at Future Presidential Bid in Viral Golf Video

11:31 GMT 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONESFormer President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
Andrei Dergalin
While Trump did appear to suggest that he is going to become the next president after Joe Biden, he did not mention - not in the video in question, at least - when exactly it is going to occur.
While the 2024 presidential election in the United States is over a year away, former US President Donald Trump has dropped a not-quite-subtle hint about his intention to get re-elected.
A video that recently emerged on social media shows Trump playing golf when one of the people accompanying him mentions Donald’s status as the 45th President of the United States.
“Forty-fifth and forty-seventh”, Trump replies, apparently suggesting that he is going to become the next POTUS after the current, 46th US President Joe Biden.
He did not specify, however – at least, not in the video in question – whether he is planning to return to the White House in the upcoming presidential election or the one after it, as Biden is technically eligible for one more consecutive term in the office.
The video caused quite a stir online, with some social media users welcoming this development and others appearing not exactly thrilled by it.
