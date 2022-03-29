Live Updates: Ukrainian Forces Fire Forbidden Calibre Missile at City North of Donetsk
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in Ukraine: according to the MoD, since the beginning of the campaign, Russia has destroyed 123 Ukrainian warplanes, 309 UAVs, 172, rocket launchers, 1721 tanks, and other armoured vehicles.
The operation in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, as Russian forces hit Ukrainian military objects with precision weapons. President Vladimir Putin noted it was started to stop the genocide in Donbass, where people have been suffering from an eight-year-long war waged against them by Kiev. He stressed that Russia's goal was the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
