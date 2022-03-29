International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Live Updates: Ukrainian Forces Fire Forbidden Calibre Missile at City North of Donetsk
Live Updates: Ukrainian Forces Fire Forbidden Calibre Missile at City North of Donetsk
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in Ukraine: according to the MoD, since the beginning of the campaign, Russia has destroyed 123 Ukrainian warplanes, 309 UAVs, 172, rocket launchers, 1721 tanks, and other armoured vehicles.
2022-03-29T04:44+0000
2022-03-29T04:45+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
special operation
russia, ukraine, special operation, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Russian flag in the city of Yasinovataya in Donetsk People's Republic.

Live Updates: Ukrainian Forces Fire Forbidden Calibre Missile at City North of Donetsk

04:44 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 29.03.2022)
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in Ukraine: according to the MoD, since the beginning of the campaign, Russia has destroyed 123 Ukrainian warplanes, 309 UAVs, 172, rocket launchers, 1721 tanks, and other armoured vehicles.
The operation in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, as Russian forces hit Ukrainian military objects with precision weapons. President Vladimir Putin noted it was started to stop the genocide in Donbass, where people have been suffering from an eight-year-long war waged against them by Kiev. He stressed that Russia's goal was the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
04:59 GMT 29.03.2022
Most of Mariupol Is Under Control of Russian Military, Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Says
Most of Mariupol Is Under Control of Russian Military, Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Says
04:56 GMT
04:58 GMT 29.03.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire Forbidden Calibre Missile at City North of Donetsk
