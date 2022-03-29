https://sputniknews.com/20220329/netherlands-expels-17-russian-diplomats-1094294959.html
Belgium, The Netherlands & Ireland Expel Russian Diplomats
Previously, several European countries declared some Russian diplomats persona non grata, which prompted a harsh response from Moscow.
Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on Tuesday that the country is expelling 17 Russian diplomats. According to the Dutch authorities, Russia's ambassador to The Hague was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and informed about the decision.
13:44 GMT 29.03.2022 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 29.03.2022)
Previously, several European countries declared some Russian diplomats persona non grata, which prompted a harsh response from Moscow.
Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on Tuesday that the country is expelling 17 Russian diplomats. According to the Dutch authorities, Russia’s ambassador to The Hague was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and informed about the decision.
"The reason for this [decision] is information from the AIVD and MIVD showing that the individuals in question, accredited as diplomats at the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands, are secretly active as intelligence officers", the ministry said.
According to the minister, the diplomats being expelled "pose a security threat" to the Netherlands.
Wopke noted that a response from Moscow is expected.
"Experience shows that Russia does not leave such measures unanswered. We cannot speculate on that, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is prepared for various scenarios that may occur in the near future", the Dutch foreign minister said in a statement.At the same time, Belgium also announced the expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats, Belgian media reported.
At the same time, Belgium also announced the expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats, RTBF broadcaster reported, citing Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes. According to the Foreign Ministry, the diplomats have to leave the country within 15 days.