Belgium, The Netherlands & Ireland Expel Russian Diplomats

Previously, several European countries declared some Russian diplomats persona non grata, which prompted a harsh response from Moscow. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-29T13:44+0000

2022-03-29T13:44+0000

2022-03-29T14:19+0000

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on Tuesday that the country is expelling 17 Russian diplomats. According to the Dutch authorities, Russia’s ambassador to The Hague was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and informed about the decision.According to the minister, the diplomats being expelled "pose a security threat" to the Netherlands.Wopke noted that a response from Moscow is expected.At the same time, Belgium also announced the expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats, RTBF broadcaster reported, citing Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes. According to the Foreign Ministry, the diplomats have to leave the country within 15 days.

