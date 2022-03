https://sputniknews.com/20220329/arab-coalition-command-in-yemen-announces-suspension-of-military-operations---state-media-1094305430.html

Arab Coalition Command in Yemen Announces Suspension of Military Operations - State Media

Arab Coalition Command in Yemen Announces Suspension of Military Operations - State Media

The Saudi Arabian-led coalition said on Tuesday it would cease hostilities in Yemen during inter-Yemeni talks in Riyadh, that are to be held on Wednesday... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Saudi Arabian-led coalition said on Tuesday it would cease hostilities in Yemen during inter-Yemeni talks in Riyadh, that are to be held on Wednesday, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.

