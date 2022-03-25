https://sputniknews.com/20220325/hostile-operation-targeted-jiddah-oil-depot-in-saudi-arabia---state-media-1094199010.html
'Hostile Operation' Targeted Jiddah Oil Depot in Saudi Arabia - State Media
'Hostile Operation' Targeted Jiddah Oil Depot in Saudi Arabia - State Media
Earlier, a spokesman for Yemen's Houthi militia announced that a wide operation "deep" inside Saudi Arabia had been carried out, and that details about it... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International
Saudi state television confirmed Friday that a "hostile operation" had targeted the Jiddah oil depot following a string of reports by reporters covering preprations for a local Formula One race that the facility caught fire. The report did not elaborate on the scale of the incident or who is believed responsible.Saudi television also said that an attack on water tanks in the town of Dhahran had damaged vehicles and homes, and that an electrical substation near the border with Yemen was targeted.Media covering trials for the F1 event reported smoke rising over the city at around 5:40 pm local time. Local officials had earlier boasted about the Jiddah racetrack being the "holiest" track in F1 history, given the mosques situated nearby. The race practice got underway later than planned after being put on hold.The Jiddah oil depot, formally known as the North Jiddah Bulk Plant, is located about 11 km away from the racetrack, southeast of the city's international airport, a key transport hub used by pilgrims traveling to Mecca during the annual Hajj pligrimages to the country.Saudi Aramco did not immediately comment.Houthi spokesman Yahya Sare'e announced Friday that the militia mounted an operation "deep" inside the Kingdom using "large numbers of ballistic missiles and drones, in response to the continuation of US-Saudi aggression and the unjust siege on our people."The Houtis said the strikes targeted the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refinery and Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and Najran with drones, and struck targets in Jizan, Dhahran al-Janoub, Abha and Khamis Mushait with "large numbers" of ballistic missiles. The militia also warned that "more" strikes would be carried out until the "siege" of the country was lifted.The Yemeni militia group targeted Jiddah's oil depot unsuccessfully on Sunday, and before that successfully struck it in November 2020, causing $1.5 million in damage. The facility is known to hold diesel fuel supplies used by the Saudi military.
