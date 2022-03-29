https://sputniknews.com/20220329/all-for-fame-and-attention-britney-spears-slams-ex-boyfriend-justin-timberlake--mother-lynne-1094292273.html

'All For Fame and Attention': Britney Spears Slams Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake & Mother Lynne

After shutting down her Instagram* account for some unknown reason, Britney Spears returned to the platform to reveal some more spicy details about her life. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International

Britney Spears has rolled out a bitter Instagram* post, lashing out at her mother Lynne and at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for failing to support her at a time when she needed it the most.The now-deleted post claims that Spears got "a calling last night from Jesus", and it made her think about what those close to her did. According to Britney, her "ex did the same thing". It seems that Spears was referring to the book "Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World" by her mother Lynne, which was released in 2008. The book came out just a year after Britney's public breakdown after she split ways with one of her exes, Kevin Federline. She never mentioned the name of Justin Timberlake, but it appears that it is his album "Justified" she was talking about, particularly the track "Cry Me A River". Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002 and were one of the most iconic star duos of the late 90s and early 2000s. In the following years, Britney seemed to have tumbled down into breakdowns and mental health problems - something that she later revealed to have been a result of her father's strict and "abusive" conservatorship over her. In 2021, Britney managed to end her conservatorship in court. *Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

