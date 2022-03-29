International
https://sputniknews.com/20220329/all-for-fame-and-attention-britney-spears-slams-ex-boyfriend-justin-timberlake--mother-lynne-1094292273.html
'All For Fame and Attention': Britney Spears Slams Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake & Mother Lynne
'All For Fame and Attention': Britney Spears Slams Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake & Mother Lynne
After shutting down her Instagram* account for some unknown reason, Britney Spears returned to the platform to reveal some more spicy details about her life. 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T12:38+0000
2022-03-29T12:38+0000
britney spears
viral
justin timberlake
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:115:2048:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_8f80f75ff0465c39be283dcafc59d5c4.jpg
Britney Spears has rolled out a bitter Instagram* post, lashing out at her mother Lynne and at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for failing to support her at a time when she needed it the most.The now-deleted post claims that Spears got "a calling last night from Jesus", and it made her think about what those close to her did. According to Britney, her "ex did the same thing". It seems that Spears was referring to the book "Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World" by her mother Lynne, which was released in 2008. The book came out just a year after Britney's public breakdown after she split ways with one of her exes, Kevin Federline. She never mentioned the name of Justin Timberlake, but it appears that it is his album "Justified" she was talking about, particularly the track "Cry Me A River". Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002 and were one of the most iconic star duos of the late 90s and early 2000s. In the following years, Britney seemed to have tumbled down into breakdowns and mental health problems - something that she later revealed to have been a result of her father's strict and "abusive" conservatorship over her. In 2021, Britney managed to end her conservatorship in court. *Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_933e894def14d44278306c6bb568dad5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
britney spears, viral, justin timberlake, society

'All For Fame and Attention': Britney Spears Slams Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake & Mother Lynne

12:38 GMT 29.03.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankAmerican pop singer Britney Spears performs on stage at the "Olympisky" sports complex
American pop singer Britney Spears performs on stage at the Olympisky sports complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
After shutting down her Instagram* account for some unknown reason, Britney Spears returned to the platform to reveal some more spicy details about her life.
Britney Spears has rolled out a bitter Instagram* post, lashing out at her mother Lynne and at her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for failing to support her at a time when she needed it the most.
The now-deleted post claims that Spears got "a calling last night from Jesus", and it made her think about what those close to her did.
"Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION!!!!", Spears quoted the "calling".
According to Britney, her "ex did the same thing".
"He served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does ... a book too... all for what ???? Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do ... well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself ... that's why artists play characters to escape !!!!!", she ranted.
It seems that Spears was referring to the book "Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World" by her mother Lynne, which was released in 2008. The book came out just a year after Britney's public breakdown after she split ways with one of her exes, Kevin Federline.
She never mentioned the name of Justin Timberlake, but it appears that it is his album "Justified" she was talking about, particularly the track "Cry Me A River".
Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002 and were one of the most iconic star duos of the late 90s and early 2000s. In the following years, Britney seemed to have tumbled down into breakdowns and mental health problems - something that she later revealed to have been a result of her father's strict and "abusive" conservatorship over her. In 2021, Britney managed to end her conservatorship in court.
*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала