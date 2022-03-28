https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-seeks-to-weaken-europe--derail-russia-eu-ties-russian-security-council-head-says-1094262999.html
US Seeks to Weaken Europe & Derail Russia-EU Ties, Russian Security Council Head Says
US Seeks to Weaken Europe & Derail Russia-EU Ties, Russian Security Council Head Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The goal of the United States is to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-28T13:17+0000
2022-03-28T13:17+0000
2022-03-28T13:17+0000
russia
us
europe
nikolai patrushev
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103209/89/1032098977_0:154:3093:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0b1d13c7f58d819e741bc282d4f9db0e.jpg
According to him, the US forced their European allies to join the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions - often against their own interests.He also noted that Washington had completely destroyed the global arms control system, undermining various pacts over the past few decades, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Open Sky regulations, and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. Patrushev noted that this policy has jeopardised the future of the planet.The sanctions against Moscow were imposed after Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, adding that Russia's goal is the complete denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103209/89/1032098977_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f01323f336a2ffedbeb1c1238f0a0679.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us, europe, nikolai patrushev, sanctions
US Seeks to Weaken Europe & Derail Russia-EU Ties, Russian Security Council Head Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The goal of the United States is to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for its development, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
"The goal of the Americans, as in the Second World War, is obvious — to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for its further economic development. The most odious and tragic example of Washington's destructive policy was Ukraine, which has been programmed in an anti-Russian vein for 30 years since gaining independence", Patrushev said.
According to him, the US forced their European allies to join the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions
- often against their own interests.
"As a result, in European countries, even now, even before Russia has introduced full response measures, there is a sharp jump in energy and food prices", the Security Council head stated.
He also noted that Washington had completely destroyed the global arms control system, undermining various pacts over the past few decades, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Open Sky regulations, and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. Patrushev noted that this policy has jeopardised the future of the planet.
The sanctions against Moscow were imposed after Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, adding that Russia's goal is the complete denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.