International
https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-seeks-to-weaken-europe--derail-russia-eu-ties-russian-security-council-head-says-1094262999.html
US Seeks to Weaken Europe & Derail Russia-EU Ties, Russian Security Council Head Says
US Seeks to Weaken Europe & Derail Russia-EU Ties, Russian Security Council Head Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The goal of the United States is to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-28T13:17+0000
2022-03-28T13:17+0000
russia
us
europe
nikolai patrushev
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103209/89/1032098977_0:154:3093:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0b1d13c7f58d819e741bc282d4f9db0e.jpg
According to him, the US forced their European allies to join the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions - often against their own interests.He also noted that Washington had completely destroyed the global arms control system, undermining various pacts over the past few decades, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Open Sky regulations, and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. Patrushev noted that this policy has jeopardised the future of the planet.The sanctions against Moscow were imposed after Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, adding that Russia's goal is the complete denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103209/89/1032098977_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f01323f336a2ffedbeb1c1238f0a0679.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, europe, nikolai patrushev, sanctions

US Seeks to Weaken Europe & Derail Russia-EU Ties, Russian Security Council Head Says

13:17 GMT 28.03.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev / Go to the photo bankFlags of Russia, the EU and coat of arms of Nice
Flags of Russia, the EU and coat of arms of Nice - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The goal of the United States is to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for its development, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"The goal of the Americans, as in the Second World War, is obvious — to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for its further economic development. The most odious and tragic example of Washington's destructive policy was Ukraine, which has been programmed in an anti-Russian vein for 30 years since gaining independence", Patrushev said.

According to him, the US forced their European allies to join the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions - often against their own interests.

"As a result, in European countries, even now, even before Russia has introduced full response measures, there is a sharp jump in energy and food prices", the Security Council head stated.

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
He also noted that Washington had completely destroyed the global arms control system, undermining various pacts over the past few decades, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Open Sky regulations, and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. Patrushev noted that this policy has jeopardised the future of the planet.
The sanctions against Moscow were imposed after Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, adding that Russia's goal is the complete denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала