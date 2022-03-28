https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-seeks-to-weaken-europe--derail-russia-eu-ties-russian-security-council-head-says-1094262999.html

US Seeks to Weaken Europe & Derail Russia-EU Ties, Russian Security Council Head Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The goal of the United States is to weaken Europe and cause maximum damage to its relations with Russia, creating undeniable advantages for... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

According to him, the US forced their European allies to join the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions - often against their own interests.He also noted that Washington had completely destroyed the global arms control system, undermining various pacts over the past few decades, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Open Sky regulations, and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. Patrushev noted that this policy has jeopardised the future of the planet.The sanctions against Moscow were imposed after Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, adding that Russia's goal is the complete denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.

