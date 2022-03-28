https://sputniknews.com/20220328/jake-paul-offers-15-million-to-will-smith--chris-rock-each-to-face-off-in-the-ring-1094272178.html
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted to Will Smith striking Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, saying he was willing to arrange a fight between the Hollywood stars and pony up $30 million for it. The fighter already provided a date, suggesting “August on his undercard.”Earlier, Jake Paul offered American comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Kanye West (Ye) $30 million each to face off in the ring amid their squabbling over West’s high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian.
Earlier, during the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, actor Will Smith took the stage and gave a strong slap in the face to the presenter Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, who suffers from alopecia (abnormal hair loss).
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted to Will Smith striking Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, saying he was willing to arrange a fight between the Hollywood stars and pony up $30 million for it.
“Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap,” he tweeted Sunday. “I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go.”
The fighter already provided a date, suggesting “August on his undercard.”
Earlier, Jake Paul
offered American comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Kanye West (Ye) $30 million each to face off in the ring amid their squabbling over West’s high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian.