Jake Paul Offers $15 Million to Will Smith & Chris Rock Each to Face Off in the Ring

Earlier, during the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, actor Will Smith took the stage and gave a strong... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted to Will Smith striking Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, saying he was willing to arrange a fight between the Hollywood stars and pony up $30 million for it. The fighter already provided a date, suggesting “August on his undercard.”Earlier, Jake Paul offered American comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Kanye West (Ye) $30 million each to face off in the ring amid their squabbling over West’s high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian.

