Jake Paul Offers $15 Million to Will Smith & Chris Rock Each to Face Off in the Ring
Jake Paul Offers $15 Million to Will Smith & Chris Rock Each to Face Off in the Ring
Earlier, during the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, actor Will Smith took the stage and gave a strong... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted to Will Smith striking Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, saying he was willing to arrange a fight between the Hollywood stars and pony up $30 million for it. The fighter already provided a date, suggesting “August on his undercard.”Earlier, Jake Paul offered American comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Kanye West (Ye) $30 million each to face off in the ring amid their squabbling over West’s high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian.
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
Jake Paul Offers $15 Million to Will Smith & Chris Rock Each to Face Off in the Ring

20:22 GMT 28.03.2022
© AP Photo / Joe ScarniciNov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jake Paul celebrates his knock out against Nate Robinson during a cruiserweight boxing bout at the Staples Center.
Alexandra Kashirina
Earlier, during the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, actor Will Smith took the stage and gave a strong slap in the face to the presenter Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, who suffers from alopecia (abnormal hair loss).
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted to Will Smith striking Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, saying he was willing to arrange a fight between the Hollywood stars and pony up $30 million for it.

“Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap,” he tweeted Sunday. “I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go.”

The fighter already provided a date, suggesting “August on his undercard.”
Earlier, Jake Paul offered American comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Kanye West (Ye) $30 million each to face off in the ring amid their squabbling over West’s high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian.
