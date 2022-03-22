https://sputniknews.com/20220322/mike-tyson-reveals-psychedelic-trip-with-jake-paul-says-hed-fight-youtuber-for-1-billion-1094070894.html

Mike Tyson Reveals Psychedelic Trip With Jake Paul, Says He'd Fight YouTuber for $1 Billion

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who has been taking part in the sport since 2018, apparently did psychedelics with seasoned boxer Mike Tyson in St. Barts. 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

“I’ve been smoking with him forever, I did some shrooms with him as well,” Tyson said on the latest episode of his podcast titled, "Hotboxin". “I was with him in St. Barts not too long ago, partying.”Tyson and Paul were not the only celebs spotted at the party in St. Barts. Other A-List names included actor Leonardo DiCaprio, second wealthiest man in the world Jeff Bezos with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, and Drake.In the podcast, Tyson quickly shot down rumors that he and Paul would fight each other. Fellow professional boxer Jermall Charlo brought up the topic, saying “Mike is supposed to fight Jake Paul.”Tyson quickly dismissed the rumor.“Nobody told me that,” said Tyson, joking that he hasn’t been paid. “Hey, I ain’t got no f****** money. So where’s the f****** contract?”"I ain't know nothing about it. Listen, I've been smoking with him forever, I did some shrooms with him as well. But I've never heard this,” added Tyson."I was with him in St. Barts not too long ago partying and he never told me this. I've never heard this from nobody, I've just heard this from you guys."When prompted to say how much it would cost to make Tyson fight Paul, Tyson said $1 billion.“I’ve never heard this from nobody, I’ve just heard this from you guys. We got to get some more man s***, blue-eyed, blonde hair, that s*** is very expensive, we need to get some more money, man,” Tyson said.Jake Paul, 25, is 5-0 with four knockouts in his boxing career, but has yet to face a boxer as prominent as Tyson, 55, who finished his first year alone at 15-0, all by knockout.Tyson, sometimes referred to as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, has been retired from the boxing ring since 2005, though, and doesn’t sound interested in returning for any more fights.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

