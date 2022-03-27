https://sputniknews.com/20220327/several-people-reportedly-killed-in-suspected-shooting-in-hadera-israel-1094242896.html

Several People Reportedly Killed in Shooting in Hadera, Israel

Israeli police said that there were two gunmen, both of whom have been killed. 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

Several people were killed in the Israeli city of Hadera following an attack by two gunmen, Reuters has reported, citing an Israeli TV channel.The news outlet later added, citing Israeli police, that the gunmen wounded two law enforcement officers, but were themselves ultimately killed in the standoff.

