Several People Reportedly Killed in Shooting in Hadera, Israel
Several People Reportedly Killed in Shooting in Hadera, Israel
Israeli police said that there were two gunmen, both of whom have been killed.
Several people were killed in the Israeli city of Hadera following an attack by two gunmen, Reuters has reported, citing an Israeli TV channel.The news outlet later added, citing Israeli police, that the gunmen wounded two law enforcement officers, but were themselves ultimately killed in the standoff.
Several People Reportedly Killed in Shooting in Hadera, Israel
18:08 GMT 27.03.2022 (Updated: 18:18 GMT 27.03.2022)
Being updated
Israeli police said that there were two gunmen, both of whom have been killed.
Several people were killed in the Israeli city of Hadera following an attack by two gunmen, Reuters has reported, citing an Israeli TV channel.
The news outlet later added, citing Israeli police, that the gunmen wounded two law enforcement officers, but were themselves ultimately killed in the standoff.
"Luckily, our officers managed to neutralise the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack", Israeli police spokesman Eli Levy stated in an interview with Kan TV channel.