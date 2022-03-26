International
No Explosives Found in Analysed Samples From Boeing 737 Crash Site in China
No Explosives Found in Analysed Samples From Boeing 737 Crash Site in China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - To date, no explosive components have been found in the samples collected at the crash site of the Boeing 737 plane in China, Zheng Xi, the...
A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. No survivors had been found so far. The reasons for the crash of the plane, which had been in use since 2015, are still unknown. On Wednesday, a flight recorder was found at the crash site and then sent to Beijing.The crash is the largest air disaster in China in over 11 years. The last major air accident in China was the crash of Henan Airlines flight VD8387 from the city of Harbin to Yichun, Heilongjiang province in August 2010. Forty-two of the 96 people on board died.
No Explosives Found in Analysed Samples From Boeing 737 Crash Site in China

BEIJING (Sputnik) - To date, no explosive components have been found in the samples collected at the crash site of the Boeing 737 plane in China, Zheng Xi, the head of the fire brigade of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said on Saturday.

"Physico-Chemical Laboratory received a total of 66 samples, 41 samples of them have already been analysed, and components of ordinary inorganic explosive substances, as well as components of ordinary organic explosive substances, have not been found", Zheng said at a press conference.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. No survivors had been found so far. The reasons for the crash of the plane, which had been in use since 2015, are still unknown. On Wednesday, a flight recorder was found at the crash site and then sent to Beijing.
The crash is the largest air disaster in China in over 11 years. The last major air accident in China was the crash of Henan Airlines flight VD8387 from the city of Harbin to Yichun, Heilongjiang province in August 2010. Forty-two of the 96 people on board died.
