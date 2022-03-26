https://sputniknews.com/20220326/new-jersey-uni-announces-worlds-first-masters-programme-in-happiness-studies-1094220155.html
New Jersey Uni Announces World's First Master’s Programme in 'Happiness Studies'
Centenary University in New Jersey, the US has launched
an innovative programme for those who would like to become a "Master of Arts in Happiness Studies".
The world's first master's programme dedicated to happiness studies will be held in a fully virtual format, slated for the university's autumn 2022 semester. Centenary University President Bruce Murphy announced the news on perhaps the most appropriate day: the United Nations International Day of Happiness, which is marked on 18 March.
“This online, 30-credit graduate degree is an interdisciplinary program designed for leaders who are committed to personal, interpersonal, organizational, and societal happiness. Grounded in science and research, this new degree will study happiness and resilience to prepare graduates to make an impact in a wide range of fields", Dr Murphy described the programme.
Among the subjects to be studied will be psychology, philosophy, neuroscience, business, literature, coaching, religion, music, with many other fields to be covered as well. According to the university, students will be "exploring the implications of happiness for individuals, the workplace, and our broader society".
Given the tough challenges that the world has been weathering for the past several years, the university deems it appropriate to advance the study of happiness in society at this time.
“To be sure, we are in trying times—pandemic, depression, war—but these are not unique times”, Dr Murphy explained. “We have had such challenges throughout history and we have sought to find ways to weather these storms. At Centenary, we sought to develop a curriculum to address this need and we’ve tapped the expertise of our own talented faculty, as well as one of the great minds on the subject of happiness studies”.
The new programme could be of use especially in light of the fact that, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) estimates, approximately 280 million people around the globe suffer from depression.
