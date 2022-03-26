https://sputniknews.com/20220326/new-jersey-uni-announces-worlds-first-masters-programme-in-happiness-studies-1094220155.html

New Jersey Uni Announces World's First Master’s Programme in 'Happiness Studies'

New Jersey Uni Announces World's First Master’s Programme in 'Happiness Studies'

In a world where stress and depression affects around 280 million people globally, it seems like it's appropriate to pour some academic resources into the... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T14:10+0000

2022-03-26T14:10+0000

2022-03-26T14:10+0000

viral

society

happiness

university

university degree

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094220762_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_81dcecb60d05b67ef0f526948608c3e1.jpg

Centenary University in New Jersey, the US has launched an innovative programme for those who would like to become a "Master of Arts in Happiness Studies".The world's first master's programme dedicated to happiness studies will be held in a fully virtual format, slated for the university's autumn 2022 semester. Centenary University President Bruce Murphy announced the news on perhaps the most appropriate day: the United Nations International Day of Happiness, which is marked on 18 March.Among the subjects to be studied will be psychology, philosophy, neuroscience, business, literature, coaching, religion, music, with many other fields to be covered as well. According to the university, students will be "exploring the implications of happiness for individuals, the workplace, and our broader society".Given the tough challenges that the world has been weathering for the past several years, the university deems it appropriate to advance the study of happiness in society at this time.The new programme could be of use especially in light of the fact that, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) estimates, approximately 280 million people around the globe suffer from depression.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

viral, society, happiness, university, university degree