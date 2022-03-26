Live Updates: Germany Sends Machine Guns, 1,500 Missiles, Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine, Reports Say

UK to Provide Ukraine With $2.64Mln in Essential Food Supplies - Foreign Ministry

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with vital food supplies worth 2 million pounds ($2.64 million), the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The UK is set to provide £2 million in vital food supplies for areas of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed today," the statement read.

The ministry said that over 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance.