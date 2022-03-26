Live Updates: Germany Sends Machine Guns, 1,500 Missiles, Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine, Reports Say

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to stop the eight-year war in Donbass waged by Kiev. Moscow stressed that the goal of the op is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in Ukraine amid the special operation. So far, Russian troops have eliminated over 1,500 Ukrainian tanks, around 250 drones, 184 manned aircraft, and other military objects. At the same time, militia forces from the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk have reclaimed over 100 settlements in Donbass, also tightening the encirclement around remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol.
Germany Delivers 100 Machine Guns, 1,500 Missiles, Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Reports
Germany on Friday delivered some 100 German MG3 machine guns, 1,500 Strela surface-to-air missiles and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, German news agency dpa reported citing government sources.
Moreover, some 350,000 food rations, 50 medical vehicles and medical supplies were delivered to Ukraine. Earlier Kiev received from Germany 500 Strela anti-aircraft missiles from inventories of the former Communist East German army.
05:12 GMT 26.03.2022
UK to Provide Ukraine With $2.64Mln in Essential Food Supplies - Foreign Ministry
The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with vital food supplies worth 2 million pounds ($2.64 million), the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
"The UK is set to provide £2 million in vital food supplies for areas of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed today," the statement read.
The ministry said that over 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance.
04:53 GMT 26.03.2022
Russia's Medvedev Says No One Wants War, However Threat of Nuclear Conflict Always Exists
Unlike US, Russia Does Everything to Stop War Crimes in Ukraine, Envoy Says
Russia, unlike the United States, is doing everything to stop war crimes, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.
"The Russian special operation aims to put an end to the long-lasting genocide of civilians in #Donbas and disarm neo-Nazis in #Ukraine. It's time to understand that our country, unlike the United States, is doing everything to stop war crimes", Antonov said, answering media questions, published by the Russian Embassy in the US on Telegram.
Commenting on the accusations by Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the alleged responsibility of the leadership of Russia for the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians and Russian soldiers, the ambassador said that "such cynical rhetoric by the US Department of State representative is unacceptable".
"Washington should bring charges against itself for destroying cities and killing tens of thousands of people in #Yugoslavia, #Afghanistan, #Iraq, #Libya, and #Syria. The countless atrocities that marked the path of the US-NATO armed interventions are not limited to the recent history", Antonov said.