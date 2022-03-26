https://sputniknews.com/20220326/russias-medvedev-says-no-one-wants-war-however-threat-of-nuclear-conflict-always-exists-1094211089.html

Russia's Medvedev Says No One Wants War, However Threat of Nuclear Conflict Always Exists

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has told Sputnik that a threat of a nuclear conflict always exists, even when no one wants any war, therefore it is necessary to implement a responsible policy.

"So it is obvious that the threat always exists", Medvedev added.The deputy chairman noted that NATO's nuclear weapons are targeted at facilities in Russia, and that Russian warheads are aimed at targets in Europe and the United States. Therefore, Medvedev said, it is necessary to pursue a responsible policy.He noted that the current crisis is worse than during the Cold War, because Russia's counterparts at that time were not trying to bring the situation to a boiling point, they did not impose sanctions on industries, agriculture, and individuals.Medvedev added that if the Russian leadership had taken an irresponsible stance, it would have withdrawn from the New START treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), as the people who signed it are now on the West's sanctions list.Economic SituationAddressing the situation with the Russian economy, Medvedev noted that the nation was less protected during the 1998 financial meltdown than during the current crisis."Everything that is happening now is just an economic war declared on Russia, as one French minister said. They have declared an economic war on Russia. And they are trying to wage this war without any rules", the deputy chairman added.He noted that this economic war without rules will lead to the destruction of the entire global economic order.The economic war against Russia, initiated by Western countries, will cause a symmetrical response from Russia, the deputy chairman said.Russia cannot rely on anyone while Western sanctions are imposed, therefore the nation's authorities themselves need to solve issues concerning industry and other areas, Medvedev concluded.G20 IssueThe ex-president also noted that Russia cannot be excluded from the G20 because this format was created by the consensus.The deputy chairman added that G7 is no longer of any importance after Russia has suspended its participation. However, Medvedev said, G20 is different as it helped Russia to overcome the economic crisis of 2008.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

