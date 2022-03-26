https://sputniknews.com/20220326/watch-ukrainian-buk-explodes-in-flames-after-russian-military-hits-it-with-iskander-missile-1094216623.html

WATCH: Ukrainian Buk Explodes in Flames After Russian Military Hits It With Iskander Missile

WATCH: Ukrainian Buk Explodes in Flames After Russian Military Hits It With Iskander Missile

According to official statistics, over the past day Russian troops hit at least 117 military objects. 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T11:43+0000

2022-03-26T11:43+0000

2022-03-26T11:43+0000

russia

ukraine

buk

iskander ballistic missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094216849_0:0:1043:588_1920x0_80_0_0_aedc5ccb7c8908571e979435a7122b06.png

The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video of the military destroying a Ukrainian Buk air defence system with an Iskander short-range ballistic missile near Kiev. The clip shows the Buk explode in a massive blast, with fire and smoke engulfing the area while parts of the system scatter around.The system was destroyed amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine, as Russian forces continue to advance, while the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) reclaim the territory of the republics and battle against Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol.The operation in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, as Russia aimed to stop the eight-year war in Donbass waged by Kiev. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, buk, iskander ballistic missile