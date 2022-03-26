International
WATCH: Ukrainian Buk Explodes in Flames After Russian Military Hits It With Iskander Missile
WATCH: Ukrainian Buk Explodes in Flames After Russian Military Hits It With Iskander Missile
According to official statistics, over the past day Russian troops hit at least 117 military objects. 26.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video of the military destroying a Ukrainian Buk air defence system with an Iskander short-range ballistic missile near Kiev. The clip shows the Buk explode in a massive blast, with fire and smoke engulfing the area while parts of the system scatter around.The system was destroyed amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine, as Russian forces continue to advance, while the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) reclaim the territory of the republics and battle against Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol.The operation in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, as Russia aimed to stop the eight-year war in Donbass waged by Kiev. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
ukraine
11:43 GMT 26.03.2022
According to official statistics, over the past day Russian troops hit at least 117 military objects.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video of the military destroying a Ukrainian Buk air defence system with an Iskander short-range ballistic missile near Kiev. The clip shows the Buk explode in a massive blast, with fire and smoke engulfing the area while parts of the system scatter around.
The system was destroyed amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine, as Russian forces continue to advance, while the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) reclaim the territory of the republics and battle against Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol.
The operation in Ukraine was launched on 24 February, as Russia aimed to stop the eight-year war in Donbass waged by Kiev. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
