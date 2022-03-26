https://sputniknews.com/20220326/formula-1-saudi-arabian-grand-prix-to-go-on-despite-jeddah-oil-depot-attack-1094222162.html
On Friday, according to Saudi state media, a "hostile operation" targeted an oil depot in Jeddah, in the vicinity of a site being prepared to host a Formula One race. Media outlets covering the F1 preparations reported that the attack resulted in a fire at the facility.
Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as planned on Sunday.
The joint statement came after a Friday incident at the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, described by Saudi state media as a "hostile operation". The attack took place close to the Jeddah circuit, which prompted concerns among many regarding the safety of F1 events.
After the Jeddah attack, F1 President Stefano Domenicali and FIA chief Ben Sulayem held a series of meetings with a team representatives and drivers to decide whether it was safe to continue the race. On Saturday, the decision was publicly announced.
"Following the widely reported incident that took place in Jeddah on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure", a joint statement by F1 and FIA reads.
Stakeholders and other participants of the discussion have also agreed to maintain "a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future".
Among the F1 drivers who campaigned against the continuation of the Grand Prix were Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, and Lance Stroll, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport
. It took all parties around an hour to resolve their issues
Earlier, on Friday, reports said that the attack on the Jeddah oil depot set the facility on fire. The attacked oil depot is located just 11 kilometres from the race track. While Saudi state media did not elaborate on who was behind the attack, Yemen's Houthi militants said on Friday that they had launched "large numbers of ballistic and winged missiles and drones", attacking targets "deep" inside Saudi Arabia.