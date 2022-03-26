https://sputniknews.com/20220326/formula-1-saudi-arabian-grand-prix-to-go-on-despite-jeddah-oil-depot-attack-1094222162.html

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to Go on Despite Jeddah Oil Depot Attack

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to Go on Despite Jeddah Oil Depot Attack

On Friday, according to Saudi state media, a "hostile operation" targeted an oil depot in Jeddah, in the vicinity of a site being prepared to host a Formula... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T17:50+0000

2022-03-26T17:50+0000

2022-03-26T17:50+0000

saudi arabia

middle east

formula 1

jeddah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094222259_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_83139a856ce38fa764fcada6969966bb.jpg

Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as planned on Sunday.The joint statement came after a Friday incident at the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, described by Saudi state media as a "hostile operation". The attack took place close to the Jeddah circuit, which prompted concerns among many regarding the safety of F1 events.After the Jeddah attack, F1 President Stefano Domenicali and FIA chief Ben Sulayem held a series of meetings with a team representatives and drivers to decide whether it was safe to continue the race. On Saturday, the decision was publicly announced.Stakeholders and other participants of the discussion have also agreed to maintain "a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future".Among the F1 drivers who campaigned against the continuation of the Grand Prix were Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, and Lance Stroll, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. It took all parties around an hour to resolve their issues Earlier, on Friday, reports said that the attack on the Jeddah oil depot set the facility on fire. The attacked oil depot is located just 11 kilometres from the race track. While Saudi state media did not elaborate on who was behind the attack, Yemen's Houthi militants said on Friday that they had launched "large numbers of ballistic and winged missiles and drones", attacking targets "deep" inside Saudi Arabia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220325/hostile-operation-targeted-jiddah-oil-depot-in-saudi-arabia---state-media-1094199010.html

saudi arabia

jeddah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

saudi arabia, middle east, formula 1, jeddah