https://sputniknews.com/20220326/biden-speaks-to-us-troops-in-poland-and-quotes-madeleine-albright-1094205641.html
Biden Speaks to US Troops in Poland, and Quotes Madeleine Albright
Biden Speaks to US Troops in Poland, and Quotes Madeleine Albright
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Spotify saying it will suspend service in Russia, and MSNBC... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-26T07:06+0000
2022-03-26T07:06+0000
2022-03-26T07:06+0000
us
the backstory
amazon
united kingdom
biden
ukraine
wwiii
minsk agreement
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094205543_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_123912db986e399e5f15342d3b7347f8.jpg
Biden Speaks to US Troops in Poland, and Quotes Madeleine Albright
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Spotify saying it will suspend service in Russia, and MSNBC claiming 'Health & Fitness' is the new gateway drug to the far-right.
GUESTNiko House - Political Activist, Broadcast Journalist, and Founder of MCSC Network | Rumble Accused of Being a Right-Wing Platform, Journalists Calling for Deplatforming SputnikWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Nuclear Weapons, and Britain Disrespecting The Minsk AgreementIn the first hour, Rachel spoke with Niko House about narrative control, corporate censorship, and propaganda failures. Niko spoke about the State Department's pressure on social media platforms and corporate fascism. Niko discussed big tech's fluid terms of service and Americans cheering censorship.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Wyatt Reed about Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's prank phone call, British weapons in Ukraine, and the UK government's response to the prank call. Wyatt talked about the extraordinary revelations in the Ben Wallace prank call, and how the British government discussed nuclear weapons with the prank callers. Wyatt spoke on President Putin's awareness of these prank calls and how the British government's hostility towards Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
us
united kingdom
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094205543_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b1b5c77365cbb91c5a88c0bde507c0f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
us, the backstory, amazon, united kingdom, biden, ukraine, wwiii, minsk agreement, аудио, radio
Biden Speaks to US Troops in Poland, and Quotes Madeleine Albright
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Spotify saying it will suspend service in Russia, and MSNBC claiming 'Health & Fitness' is the new gateway drug to the far-right.
Niko House - Political Activist, Broadcast Journalist, and Founder of MCSC Network | Rumble Accused of Being a Right-Wing Platform, Journalists Calling for Deplatforming Sputnik
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Nuclear Weapons, and Britain Disrespecting The Minsk Agreement
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Niko House about narrative control, corporate censorship, and propaganda failures. Niko spoke about the State Department's pressure on social media platforms and corporate fascism. Niko discussed big tech's fluid terms of service and Americans cheering censorship.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Wyatt Reed about Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's prank phone call, British weapons in Ukraine, and the UK government's response to the prank call. Wyatt talked about the extraordinary revelations in the Ben Wallace prank call, and how the British government discussed nuclear weapons with the prank callers. Wyatt spoke on President Putin's awareness of these prank calls and how the British government's hostility towards Russia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.