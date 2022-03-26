https://sputniknews.com/20220326/biden-claims-us-dollar-equals-200-russian-rubles-1094226073.html

Biden Claims US Dollar Equals 200 Russian Rubles - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US President told a cheering crowd in Warsaw that sanctions imposed on Russia by his administration had left its economy in tatters... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

"As a result of these unprecedented sanctions the ruble was almost immediately reduced to rubble. The Russian economy — it’s true by the way it takes about 200 rubles equal one dollar — is on track to be cut in half in the coming years," Biden said.The Russian central bank’s official exchange rate for Saturday stood at only 95.7 rubles for a US dollar but some experts says that the US currency has been trading at twice that value on the black market.

