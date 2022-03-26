International
Biden Claims US Dollar Equals 200 Russian Rubles - Video
"As a result of these unprecedented sanctions the ruble was almost immediately reduced to rubble. The Russian economy — it’s true by the way it takes about 200 rubles equal one dollar — is on track to be cut in half in the coming years," Biden said.The Russian central bank’s official exchange rate for Saturday stood at only 95.7 rubles for a US dollar but some experts says that the US currency has been trading at twice that value on the black market.
20:00 GMT 26.03.2022 (Updated: 20:01 GMT 26.03.2022)
© REUTERS / Slawomir Kaminski/AGENCJA WYBORCU.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022.
© REUTERS / Slawomir Kaminski/AGENCJA WYBORC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US President told a cheering crowd in Warsaw that sanctions imposed on Russia by his administration had left its economy in tatters, with the US dollar trading at a record high of 200 Russian rubles, despite the fact that on the day of the speech the official exchange rate stood slightly below 100 rubles for a US dollar.
"As a result of these unprecedented sanctions the ruble was almost immediately reduced to rubble. The Russian economy — it’s true by the way it takes about 200 rubles equal one dollar — is on track to be cut in half in the coming years," Biden said.
The Russian central bank’s official exchange rate for Saturday stood at only 95.7 rubles for a US dollar but some experts says that the US currency has been trading at twice that value on the black market.
