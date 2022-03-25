https://sputniknews.com/20220325/europe-in-crisis-as-russia-demands-rubles-for-gas-1094164270.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Europe’s options for buying gas now that Russia demands rubles for purchases... 25.03.2022, Sputnik International

Europe in Crisis as Russia Demands Rubles for Gas On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Europe’s options for buying gas now that Russia demands rubles for purchases, Biden’s Justice Department spying on Project Veritas, and the Federal Reserve looking to ease inflation while preventing a recession.

Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Journalist | Europe in Crisis as Russia Demands Rubles for GasScottie Nell Hughes - Political Analyst | Biden’s DOJ Spies on Project VeritasMark Frost - Economist | The Fed’s Balancing Act to Ease Inflation and Prevent a RecessionIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Biden and other NATO leaders meeting in Brussels to strategize their response to Russia, Europe’s options for buying gas now that Russia demands purchases in rubles, and the volatile situation the West is in as they send weaponry and aid to Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on if Generation Z will lean right as a result of overbearing COVID policy and warmongering, Biden’s Justice Department spying on Project Veritas, and Big Tech censorship of conservative commentators.In the third hour, Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about the Federal Reserve’s tightrope walk to ease inflation and prevent a recession, predictions for a housing market crash, and how the global financial system can accommodate instability as a result of aggressive sanctions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

