https://sputniknews.com/20220325/biden-in-europe-north-korea-tests-icbm-rt-espanol-deep-sea-mining--1094164110.html
Biden in Europe, North Korea Tests ICBM, RT Espanol, Deep Sea Mining
Biden in Europe, North Korea Tests ICBM, RT Espanol, Deep Sea Mining
Madeleine Albright has died, but imperialism and its apologists live on. 25.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-25T08:51+0000
2022-03-25T08:51+0000
2022-03-25T08:51+0000
us
political misfits
nato
war crimes
ukraine
lockheed martin
north korea
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094164085_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4cf21ce9d694519f1961e256bf430464.png
Biden in Europe, North Korea Tests ICBM, RT Espanol, Deep Sea Mining
Madeleine Albright has died, but imperialism and its apologists live on.
Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss North Korea’s latest missile test and why US policy remains so consistent after consistent failures. He also spoke about accusations of war crimes in Ukraine and the performance of the Russian market as it reopened after a month.Emily Jeffers, staff attorney at Center for Biological Diversity at the University of California Berkeley, discusses Lockheed Martin’s deep sea mining exploration permits and why the world should be very concerned about the possibility of strip mining our ocean floor.Brian Doyle, political analyst, former editor at Time Magazine and former deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, talks antitrust actions and major league baseball, the resignation of two prosecutors working on cases against Donald Trump, tariff waivers for Chinese goods and the controversy over trans athletes.Journalist Denis Rogatyuk discussed the impact of censoring RT Espanol, the role RT plays in Latin American media, and what it means to allow private American companies to control what international audiences can see.The Misfits also explored America’s falling birth rates, the discovery of microplastics in human blood, the increasing absurdity of vaccine mandate carve outs, and the results of Thursday’s NATO meeting.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094164085_343:0:1783:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_56368d1fba73d23ce99fabcdb8558b3d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
us, political misfits, nato, war crimes, ukraine, lockheed martin, north korea, аудио, radio
Biden in Europe, North Korea Tests ICBM, RT Espanol, Deep Sea Mining
Madeleine Albright has died, but imperialism and its apologists live on.
Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins Political Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss North Korea’s latest missile test and why US policy remains so consistent after consistent failures. He also spoke about accusations of war crimes in Ukraine and the performance of the Russian market as it reopened after a month.
Emily Jeffers, staff attorney at Center for Biological Diversity at the University of California Berkeley, discusses Lockheed Martin’s deep sea mining exploration permits and why the world should be very concerned about the possibility of strip mining our ocean floor.
Brian Doyle, political analyst, former editor at Time Magazine and former deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, talks antitrust actions and major league baseball, the resignation of two prosecutors working on cases against Donald Trump, tariff waivers for Chinese goods and the controversy over trans athletes.
Journalist Denis Rogatyuk discussed the impact of censoring RT Espanol, the role RT plays in Latin American media, and what it means to allow private American companies to control what international audiences can see.
The Misfits also explored America’s falling birth rates, the discovery of microplastics in human blood, the increasing absurdity of vaccine mandate carve outs, and the results of Thursday’s NATO meeting.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.