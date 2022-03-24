LIVE UPDATES: 62 Civilians Killed, 466 Injured in Donetsk People's Republic in Past 35 Days - JCCC

The Russian special military operation in Ukraine was kicked off 29 days ago following calls from the breakaway Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their civilians amid intensified shelling by Kiev's forces. According to Russian President Putin, the operation is also aimed at demilitarising and de-Nazifying Ukraine.
As Moscow and Kiev are trying to get closer to a peaceful solution of the conflict during round-the-clock negotiations, the Russian army keeps on advancing through Ukraine's territory, fulfilling its major goal to eliminate neo-Nazi radicals on the ground who prevent civilians from safely evacuating from embattled areas, such as Mariupol, and also loot apartments and houses in Chernigov, Sumy and Zaporozhye.
However, the evacuation of civilians continues, with some of them, mainly from the Donbass region, choosing to find shelter in Russia, while others are heading to western Ukraine through a few humanitarian corridors previously agreed by Moscow and Kiev.
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry also regularly delivers food and medicines to the areas with dire humanitarian situation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
UK Imposes Sanctions Against Belarussian Defence Ministry, Minsk Tractor Plant
09:17 GMT 24.03.2022
UK Adds Gazprombank to Sanctions List
09:15 GMT 24.03.2022
UK Imposes Sanctions Against Russia's Sberbank Head Gref, Financier Khasis, Banker Tinkov
09:13 GMT 24.03.2022
Western Powers Should Target Russia’s Gold Reserves, UK PM Says
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said Western powers should target Russia’s gold reserves as he called for imposing more economic sanctions against Moscow for launching an operation in Ukraine.
"We need to do more. And so we need to do more economically, can we do more to stop him [Russian President Vladimir Putin] using his gold reserves for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?" Johnson told LBC radio ahead of traveling to Brussels to attend a NATO meeting.
The prime minister, who on Wednesday evening announced that the UK will send 6,000 more missiles and funds to Kiev, said the West "should do more to give the Ukrainians military support."
09:12 GMT 24.03.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine Negotiating Security Guarantees With US, UK, Germany, France and Turkey
Ukraine is negotiating security guarantees with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Spanish El Pais newspaper.
The diplomat said that Kiev is in talks with the countries in question over their possible participation in that security model, adding that they welcomed the idea.
This is the only issue that Ukraine discusses with these countries, while the rest is part of the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, the minister added.
09:09 GMT 24.03.2022
WATCH Russian Forces Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Chernigov
09:07 GMT 24.03.2022
JCCC: 62 Civilians Killed, 466 Injured in Donetsk People's Republic in Past 35 Days