Finland to Send Additional Materiel to Ukraine Amid Russia's Special Op

On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Finland will send additional military equipment to aid Ukraine against Russia's special operation, which Helsinki views as "invasion", the Finnish Ministry of Defence has announced.Finnish President Sauli Niinistö made the decision to send Ukraine more supplies, based on a proposal by the government.According to the ministry, details on what kind of assistance will be provided, the manner of delivery or the schedule, will not be made public to ensure the aid arrives safely at its destination, marking the first time the Finnish government has withheld detailed information about military support offered to Ukraine.Earlier, the Swedish daily Expressen reported that some of the 5,000 Pansarskott 86 anti-tank rocket launchers Sweden had sent to Ukraine were seized by the Russian army. Arms researcher Rein Pella ventured that the technology will likely be sent to Moscow to study and copy the technology. At the same time, he ventured that the arms in question "have no major military benefit".The Finnish Defence Ministry claimed that the aid takes into account both Ukraine's needs and Finland's resources, stressing that it doesn't put the country's defence capability at risk.In February, Finland pledged to support Ukraine with 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 composite helmets, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations.Thereafter, the country decided to deliver additional military aid in the form of 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for the rifles, 1,500 single-shot anti-tank weapons and 70,000 combat ration packages.Following the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine meant to protect the inhabitants of the People's Republics of Donbass and demilitarise Kiev, numerous European countries announced arms help to Ukraine, with Finland and Sweden historically breaking their principle of not providing weapons to a nation in conflict.
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Santeri Viinamäki / Finnish army flak jacket Finnish army flak jacket
 Finnish army flak jacket - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Santeri Viinamäki / Finnish army flak jacket
Igor Kuznetsov
The Finnish Defence Ministry will not divulge the details about the equipment or the time-frame of the delivery for security reasons. Previously, it was reported that Russia had seized some of the Swedish anti-tank launchers sent to assist Ukraine.
Finland will send additional military equipment to aid Ukraine against Russia's special operation, which Helsinki views as “invasion”, the Finnish Ministry of Defence has announced.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö made the decision to send Ukraine more supplies, based on a proposal by the government.

According to the ministry, details on what kind of assistance will be provided, the manner of delivery or the schedule, will not be made public to ensure the aid arrives safely at its destination, marking the first time the Finnish government has withheld detailed information about military support offered to Ukraine.
Earlier, the Swedish daily Expressen reported that some of the 5,000 Pansarskott 86 anti-tank rocket launchers Sweden had sent to Ukraine were seized by the Russian army. Arms researcher Rein Pella ventured that the technology will likely be sent to Moscow to study and copy the technology. At the same time, he ventured that the arms in question “have no major military benefit”.

“It's an evaluation you make when you send arms”, Pella told Expressen.

The Finnish Defence Ministry claimed that the aid takes into account both Ukraine's needs and Finland's resources, stressing that it doesn't put the country's defence capability at risk.

In February, Finland pledged to support Ukraine with 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 composite helmets, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations.

Thereafter, the country decided to deliver additional military aid in the form of 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for the rifles, 1,500 single-shot anti-tank weapons and 70,000 combat ration packages.
Following the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine meant to protect the inhabitants of the People's Republics of Donbass and demilitarise Kiev, numerous European countries announced arms help to Ukraine, with Finland and Sweden historically breaking their principle of not providing weapons to a nation in conflict.
