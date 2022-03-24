https://sputniknews.com/20220324/biden-in-belgium-pre-bunking-putin-and-fbi-raids-project-veritas-1094131437.html
Biden in Belgium, Pre-Bunking Putin and FBI Raids Project Veritas
Misinformation doesn’t just mislead the public - it endangers our understanding of other nations’ goals and motives.
Jim Jatras, deputy director of the American Institute in Ukraine, a former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, discusses the impact of having to buy Russian energy in rubles, efforts to expel Russia from the G20, and why it's so important to understand what is happening on the ground in Ukraine.Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, talks about gig economy tactics employed by big streaming companies, why the US still has such poor internet connectivity and pays so much for it, and what happens socially when sports and entertainment are fractured and parceled out to the highest bidder. They also discussed cyberwar predictions from US officialsBruce Fein, a former associate deputy attorney general of the United States and one of the country's leading constitutional scholars, discusses the Justice Department's actions in its investigation into Project Veritas, what does and doesn't justify a gag order, and how to understand the theatrics of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing.Dr. Gene Olinger, professor at Boston University, principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc., and a recipient of the NIH Director Award, talked about the BA.2 covid variant and what it means for the US this summer, how the country should be preparing for the coming wave and its consequences.The Misfits also talked about "pre-bunking" and the ongoing information war, the marriage of Julian Assange and Stella Morris, crucial union votes at Amazon, the Taliban* backtracking on girls' education, and more.The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
Jim Jatras, deputy director of the American Institute in Ukraine, a former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican leadership, discusses the impact of having to buy Russian energy in rubles, efforts to expel Russia from the G20, and why it’s so important to understand what is happening on the ground in Ukraine.
Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, talks about gig economy tactics employed by big streaming companies, why the US still has such poor internet connectivity and pays so much for it, and what happens socially when sports and entertainment are fractured and parceled out to the highest bidder. They also discussed cyberwar predictions from US officials
Bruce Fein, a former associate deputy attorney general of the United States and one of the country’s leading constitutional scholars, discusses the Justice Department’s actions in its investigation into Project Veritas, what does and doesn’t justify a gag order, and how to understand the theatrics of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing.
Dr. Gene Olinger, professor at Boston University, principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc., and a recipient of the NIH Director Award, talked about the BA.2 covid variant and what it means for the US this summer, how the country should be preparing for the coming wave and its consequences.
The Misfits also talked about “pre-bunking” and the ongoing information war, the marriage of Julian Assange and Stella Morris, crucial union votes at Amazon, the Taliban* backtracking on girls’ education, and more.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.