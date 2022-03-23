International
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/poll-majority-of-americans-say-senate-should-confirm-jackson-to-us-supreme-court--1094125450.html
Poll: Majority of Americans Say Senate Should Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court
Poll: Majority of Americans Say Senate Should Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman on the US... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-23T15:09+0000
2022-03-23T15:09+0000
us
u.s. supreme court
ketanji brown jackson
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094034347_0:0:2505:1409_1920x0_80_0_0_29129d2d5d074b87e4d964a4bfae55d6.jpg
Gallup released the poll as the confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee enter their third day. Jackson has been criticized by Republicans for being too lenient during he tenure as a judge on people accused of pedophilia.Some 80% of Democrats support Jackson’s ascension to the US Supreme Court while 55% of Republicans are opposed, the release said.The poll comes at a time when the public’s approval of the US Supreme Court has tumbled. Last July, the high court garnered a 49% approval rating and analysts have said the trust in the high court has continued to decline.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094034347_157:0:2328:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_610cbf40a7a6d12c4e8792143dc4cb89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, u.s. supreme court, ketanji brown jackson, poll

Poll: Majority of Americans Say Senate Should Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court

15:09 GMT 23.03.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Supreme Court nominee and federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with U.S. Senator Jon Cornyn (R-TX), in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2022
U.S. Supreme Court nominee and federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with U.S. Senator Jon Cornyn (R-TX), in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman on the US Supreme Court, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"A majority of Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to the Supreme Court, with 58% saying the Senate should vote in favor of her historical nomination to the nation's highest court," a release about the poll said.

Gallup released the poll as the confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee enter their third day. Jackson has been criticized by Republicans for being too lenient during he tenure as a judge on people accused of pedophilia.

Some 80% of Democrats support Jackson’s ascension to the US Supreme Court while 55% of Republicans are opposed, the release said.

The poll comes at a time when the public’s approval of the US Supreme Court has tumbled. Last July, the high court garnered a 49% approval rating and analysts have said the trust in the high court has continued to decline.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала