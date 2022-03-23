https://sputniknews.com/20220323/poll-majority-of-americans-say-senate-should-confirm-jackson-to-us-supreme-court--1094125450.html

Poll: Majority of Americans Say Senate Should Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court

Poll: Majority of Americans Say Senate Should Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fifty-eight percent of Americans say the Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American woman on the US... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-23T15:09+0000

2022-03-23T15:09+0000

2022-03-23T15:09+0000

us

u.s. supreme court

ketanji brown jackson

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/14/1094034347_0:0:2505:1409_1920x0_80_0_0_29129d2d5d074b87e4d964a4bfae55d6.jpg

Gallup released the poll as the confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee enter their third day. Jackson has been criticized by Republicans for being too lenient during he tenure as a judge on people accused of pedophilia.Some 80% of Democrats support Jackson’s ascension to the US Supreme Court while 55% of Republicans are opposed, the release said.The poll comes at a time when the public’s approval of the US Supreme Court has tumbled. Last July, the high court garnered a 49% approval rating and analysts have said the trust in the high court has continued to decline.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, u.s. supreme court, ketanji brown jackson, poll