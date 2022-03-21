https://sputniknews.com/20220321/poll-majority-of-americans-back-judge-jackson-nomination-to-us-supreme-court-1094060356.html

Poll: Majority of Americans Back Judge Jackson Nomination to US Supreme Court

Poll: Majority of Americans Back Judge Jackson Nomination to US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of Americans support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed for the seat on the US Supreme Court by a 2-1 margin

The poll results show that nearly half of the public has heard enough about Jackson to feel that she is either very qualified (33%) or somewhat qualified (14%) for the position.Jackson, who is currently sitting on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is scheduled to appear before the US Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing later on Monday. If confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to be a member of the US Supreme Court.Biden nominated Jackson after Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would step down from the Supreme Court in January.Support for Jackson’s nomination among Democrats sits at 82 percent and 64 percent of respondents said they believe she is very qualified for the position. Among Republicans, 42 percent say Jackson should not be confirmed versus 29 percent who believe she should, the release said.Only 34 percent of respondents said they believe she is qualified for the position, the release added.

